Fraudster gets nine years for vehicle scams

A man who was able to scam several persons by posting on his Facebook page that he imports and sells vehicles at affordable prices was yesterday jailed for nine years on charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

Jermain Fraser, 24, of 271 Lamaha Springs, Georgetown, was handed the sentence by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Fraser pleaded guilty to three of the four charges of obtaining money by false pretense after they were read to him by the Chief Magistrate.

He pleaded guilty to the first charge which stated that on April 26, last, at Georgetown, he obtained the sum of $400,000 from Baldeo Pooran, by falsely pretending that he was in the position to sell Pooran a motor car, knowing same to be false.

He also pleaded guilty to the second charge which stated that on May 4, last, at Laparkan Lombard Street, Georgetown, he obtained $300,000 from Ashley Singh, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to sell her a motor bus, knowing same to be false.

Fraser admitted also to a charge which stated that on June 29, last, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, he obtained $200,000 from Floyd LaFleur, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to obtain a motor car for him, knowing same to be false.

However, Fraser denied the last charge which alleged that on July 31, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud; he obtained $1.4 M from Dwayne Persaud, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to obtain a car for him, knowing same to be false.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on August 3, for statement in relation to the charge he denied.

The court heard that the Fraser had agreed to meet his victims at Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) and at the High Court in Georgetown, respectively, on the days mentioned in the charge.

This was after Fraser had posted a message on his Facebook page claiming that he was into the business of importing vehicles and selling them at affordable prices.

The court heard that when the victims met with Fraser at the respective locations, they handed him the monies mentioned in the charge and he went into the buildings and did not return.

The victims then reported the matter to the station, an investigation was carried out, and he was arrested and charged.

The Chief Magistrate, arriving at a sentencing for Fraser, told the court that she took into consideration his early guilty plea and the prevalence of the offence. In the end, she sentenced him to three years on each of the three charges. The sentences are to run concurrently.