Exxon capitalizing pun de stupidness in Guyana

Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM
Aug 24, 2018
It look like when stupidness was sharing some people in Guyana tek all. Everybody remember when Trinidad had oil and was mekking styles pun de odda people in de region. When people land at de airport de immigration use to give dem a hard time. Nuff get lockup and deport.
But after one time comes another. Trinidad oil almost gone, suh dem Trinidadians coming to Guyana. This is when people see how much stupidness Guyana collect when that was sharing. De people land at immigration and when de immigration ask dem de reason fuh dem visit, dem does seh dem come to see de beach and de blue water.
Felix buy that. But de truth is that dem Trinidadians coming to wuk.
De police got nuff stupidness. A man overtake in a no passing zone at Ruimveldt. A policeman pull him over, carry him in de station then tell him that he got to post $10,000 if he want to go home. De man didn’t have de money but he ask one of de policeman to let he go downstairs to half open he car window because he got 600 baby chicks inside.
De policeman tell him no.
Dem boys want to know how stupid a policeman can be. All he had to do was tek de man name from he licence and write him a ticket. That is always de thing to do, but dem cops know that some people to avoid de trouble, does give dem a raise.
Anyhow. After a while de man ask de policeman to go and half open de car window and de policeman allow him to. When he go to he car all de chicks dead. Dem boys want to know who responsible.
And is de same police force Soulja Bai looking fuh a commissioner. He check dem record and that is when he seh that he want an unbribable commissioner. He give de candidates a written test to see if dem got understanding.
Now he switch to geography. He ask dem how long is de Waini River. He question dem on how far Black Bush Polder deh from New Amsterdam. De bonus question is in which river people can find Kamarang. He still waiting fuh de answers.
Talk half and understand why Exxon doing wha dem doing to Guyana.
