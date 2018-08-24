BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships 2018… Battling Priyanna Ramdhani advances to three semifinals

Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM
The BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships 2018 continues Wednesday at the Ring Sports Center in Paramaribo Suriname. The Guyanese players continued to put their all into their game play with some matches lasting almost 1 hour to make it into three of the Five Semi-Finals.
The 16-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani battled hard and is the only player in Three Semi-Finals in the over-all Senior International Championships. This is quite an accomplishment for a 16 year old junior player who still have further to go as she will be playing in the CAREBACO Regional Under-17 Championships next week and only recently won the CAREBACO Junior International. Her older brother, Narayan, has reached two semifinals, while teammate Jonathan Mangra is in one.
Matches on Day two were:
Open Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals:
Priyanna Ramdhani (GUY) defeated Monyata Riviera of Barbados: 21-19, 21-18.
Open Men Singles Quarter-Finals:
Due to the luck of the Draw Narayan Ramdhani (GUY) had to face the No.1 Seeded player Robert Mann of Luxemborg in the tournament who defeated him: 21-16, 21-8.
Open Men Doubles Quarter-Finals:
Narayan Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra defeated the No.2 Seeded Pair Jamal Jared Thijssen & Roche Young A Fat: 21-6, 21-14.
Open Mix Doubles Quarter-Finals:
Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated the local crowd favorites Olympian Soren Opti & Mary-Ann Zhong: 22-20, 21-8.
Other Matches played were:
Open Men Doubles First Round: Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey (GUY) lost to Shea Martin & Dakeil Thorpe of Barbados: 21-9, 21-9.
Narayan Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra defeated Jai Luo & Alian Toney of Suriname: 21-12, 21-9.
The tournament continued yesterday evening.
Aug 24, 2018The “20-man” ISKF-Guyana team returned on Monday 20th with a recorded total of 30 medals from last weekend’s successfully concluded 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship. The event was...
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Aug 24, 2018
Former PPP Minister now a columnist, Dr. Henry Jeffrey, quoted from one of his articles a year ago to show that he made... more
The food bill for the National Assembly is much too high. A price tag of $700,000 per sitting is a hefty expenditure to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]