BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships 2018… Battling Priyanna Ramdhani advances to three semifinals

The BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships 2018 continues Wednesday at the Ring Sports Center in Paramaribo Suriname. The Guyanese players continued to put their all into their game play with some matches lasting almost 1 hour to make it into three of the Five Semi-Finals.

The 16-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani battled hard and is the only player in Three Semi-Finals in the over-all Senior International Championships. This is quite an accomplishment for a 16 year old junior player who still have further to go as she will be playing in the CAREBACO Regional Under-17 Championships next week and only recently won the CAREBACO Junior International. Her older brother, Narayan, has reached two semifinals, while teammate Jonathan Mangra is in one.

Matches on Day two were:

Open Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals:

Priyanna Ramdhani (GUY) defeated Monyata Riviera of Barbados: 21-19, 21-18.

Open Men Singles Quarter-Finals:

Due to the luck of the Draw Narayan Ramdhani (GUY) had to face the No.1 Seeded player Robert Mann of Luxemborg in the tournament who defeated him: 21-16, 21-8.

Open Men Doubles Quarter-Finals:

Narayan Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra defeated the No.2 Seeded Pair Jamal Jared Thijssen & Roche Young A Fat: 21-6, 21-14.

Open Mix Doubles Quarter-Finals:

Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated the local crowd favorites Olympian Soren Opti & Mary-Ann Zhong: 22-20, 21-8.

Other Matches played were:

Open Men Doubles First Round: Akili Haynes & Tyrese Jeffrey (GUY) lost to Shea Martin & Dakeil Thorpe of Barbados: 21-9, 21-9.

Narayan Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra defeated Jai Luo & Alian Toney of Suriname: 21-12, 21-9.

The tournament continued yesterday evening.