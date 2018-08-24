BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Senior League… Unbeaten BV and Eastveldt storm into tomorrow’s finals

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Senior Cup Football League which is sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA/NAREI/ROCK and Roy’s Pharmacy, continued with two exciting semi-final matches last Sunday at the BV Play-ground.

In the first semi-final, Eastveldt that had won all allotted preliminary Group A matches, came up against Group B runner’s up Tucville.

The two teams, which have undoubtedly fielded some of the better players in the league, matched each other in good tactical ploys which bred no goals going into half time with the score 0-0 at that period.

However, it would be a defensive error by Tucville that provided the alert O’Neil Glasgow of Eastveldt, with an opportunity to fire home the only goal of the match.

In the second semi-final, unbeaten Group B leaders, Beterverwagting (BV) opposed the courageous countryside team and Group B runner’s up, Mahaica.

And, BV at their home ground won that contest 3-1. Mahaica’s Eion Abel had fired the visitors ahead in the 11th minute but goals off the boots of Delroy Deen (14th minute), Malcolm Wilson (19th minute) and Junior Alleyne (40th minute) allowed BV a comfortable come from behind win.

The final of the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Senior Cup Football League is set for tomorrow evening at the BV ground.