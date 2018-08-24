Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Senior League… Unbeaten BV and Eastveldt storm into tomorrow’s finals

Aug 24, 2018 Sports 0

(L) Delroy Deen, (C) Malcolm Wilson and Junior Alleyne.

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Senior Cup Football League which is sponsored by Bakewell/Lloyd W P Britton/G O Benjamin/GLDA/NAREI/ROCK and Roy’s Pharmacy, continued with two exciting semi-final matches last Sunday at the BV Play-ground.
In the first semi-final, Eastveldt that had won all allotted preliminary Group A matches, came up against Group B runner’s up Tucville.
The two teams, which have undoubtedly fielded some of the better players in the league, matched each other in good tactical ploys which bred no goals going into half time with the score 0-0 at that period.
However, it would be a defensive error by Tucville that provided the alert O’Neil Glasgow of Eastveldt, with an opportunity to fire home the only goal of the match.
In the second semi-final, unbeaten Group B leaders, Beterverwagting (BV) opposed the courageous countryside team and Group B runner’s up, Mahaica.
And, BV at their home ground won that contest 3-1. Mahaica’s Eion Abel had fired the visitors ahead in the 11th minute but goals off the boots of Delroy Deen (14th minute), Malcolm Wilson (19th minute) and Junior Alleyne (40th minute) allowed BV a comfortable come from behind win.
The final of the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Senior Cup Football League is set for tomorrow evening at the BV ground.

More in this category

Sports

ISKF Guyana Karate Team Secures 30 Medals

ISKF Guyana Karate Team Secures 30 Medals

Aug 24, 2018

The “20-man” ISKF-Guyana team returned on Monday 20th with a recorded total of 30 medals from last weekend’s successfully concluded 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship. The event was...
Read More
Brazil ‘Train and Play’ Camp… Encouraging improvements in match against America FC – Head Coach Johnson

Brazil ‘Train and Play’ Camp…...

Aug 24, 2018

Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CChost successful Cricket Camp – Malcolm, Blackman awarded best batsman & bowler respectively

Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CChost successful...

Aug 24, 2018

KFC, title sponsors of Petra goodwill tournament

KFC, title sponsors of Petra goodwill tournament

Aug 24, 2018

IGBL supports Guinness Cage street-ball championship

IGBL supports Guinness Cage street-ball...

Aug 24, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Senior League… Unbeaten BV and Eastveldt storm into tomorrow’s finals

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Senior...

Aug 24, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]