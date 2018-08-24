Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CChost successful Cricket Camp – Malcolm, Blackman awarded best batsman & bowler respectively

The successful three-week Buxton Cricket Camp concluded yesterday with the closing ceremony and presentation of prizes, trophies and certificates in the East Coast Demerara Village.

This was the 13th annual cricket camp and Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club’s long serving President Essie Peters described the Camp as a success and thanked everyone who contributed funds, Trophies, prizes or their time.

President of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) Bissoon Singh delivered the feature address and told those present that many persons supported this Camp including President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster.

Singh urged the participates to put into practice what they had learned during the time they would have spent at the Camp and congratulated the parents and guardians for the sacrifices they made to ensure the youngsters attended the Camp.

“They did this to give you an opportunity to be a better person and be a role model in your village and Country by your attitude and behaviour in life you can achieve this.

Now it is up to you to put into practice what you have learnt here. Many people go to Universities and Colleges and get many certificates but they just have them there without putting into practice what they were taught,” the East Coast Cricket Official stated.

“Those who were not fortunate to be here will depend on you to share your knowledge with them. Be a leader to them and help them to improve themselves and take down the right path. That’s how you become leader of your community and the President of Guyana,” Singh told the youths.

“It’s the same in cricket, Clive Lloyd was greatest West Indies Captain, he was not born a captain, but because he put into practice what he had learnt about leadership he became not only a successful Skipper but an outstanding leader,” Singh said.

“You need to work hard to become successful. I played with Carl Hooper at GCC and he would come in the mornings when the others were doing something else and run and practice. I remember how hard he worked on his cricket because he wanted to get better. When he was picked for the senior team he was just 18 but scored a debut hundred in Barbados,” Singh added.

Singh ended his address with three quotes from President Barack Obama.

“The future rewards those who press on. I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself. I don’t have time to complain. I am going to press on.”

The second quote is ‘if you are walking down the right path and you are willing to keep walking, eventually you will make progress.’

The final quote was ‘Change will never come if we wait for some other person or some other time.We are the ones we have been waiting for. We are the change that we seek,” Singh concluded.

Isaac Nicolas Malcolm was adjudged the best batsman and received a pair of batting boots donated by Sean Devers, while Joshua Blackman collected a trophy donated by Hilbert Foster for being the best bowler.

The Foster trophies were also presented to Linda Silvin (best Female student), Dominic Glasgow (best male student) and Collis Wiltshire (most improved student), while the four youngest students got a school bag each donated by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club under the Patron’s President David Granger fund.

Julian Frank, the Ministry of Youth, Culture & Sports representative, President of Golden Grove CC Allister Haywood and Secretary of Buxton ‘C’ team Cristal Thomas were also present yesterday.