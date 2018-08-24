Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CC blast Tino Best for misleading comment about Carl Hooper

By Sean Devers

The name of Carl Hooper was incorporated into the name of the Buxton Cricket Club in 2002 when Hooper was appointed West Indies Captain to honour the elegant all-rounder.

Yesterday after the closing ceremony of Buxton Cricket Camp, President of the Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ CC Essie Peters said he is outraged by irresponsible, outrageous and misleading comment about Hooper made by TV commentator Tino Best during the CPL match between Barbados Tridents and the Jamaica Tallawahs on Tuesday night in Florida.

The 36-year-old Barbadian Best, who has 57 Test wickets from 25 games and 34 wickets from 26 ODI blurted out that Barbadian off-spinner Ashley Nurse was a better bowler than Carl Hooper who has over 5,000 runs, 100 catches and 100 wickets in both Test and ODI cricket.

He did not stop there as he went on to say Hooper, with 555 First-Class wickets including 114 in Test cricket in addition to 193 wickets in ODIs, was a ‘lollipop’ bowler.

When his co-commentator asked him to qualify that statement Best who enjoys blowing his own trumpet, and read out Hooper’s stats Best said “not bad, not bad at all” but refused to retract the comment.

Peters waded into Best saying that the club would not stand by and allow Best to mislead those youngsters around the world who have never seen Hooper play, to be misinformed that Nurse, who has never played a Test match and has taken one wicket per match in his 36-game ODI career and 142 First-Class from 42 games, is a better bowler than Hooper.

“We at the Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club asks Best, who uses his time on TV to boast about himself, to issue an apology to the Millions of Carl Hooper fans for comparing Nurse to Hooper,” Peters stated.

“How can such a person who is far from being a professional insult the intelligence of those who have seen Hooper play by saying that Nurse is a better bowler than Hooper,” asked an angry Peters.

Since Best’s shocking comment social media has been flooded by comments questioning how he got onto the commentary team, while some suggested that he made that comment because he is Bajan while some questioned his mental state, the professionalism of those who hired him is also being questioned.

Those on Facebook who are wading into Best are and not only Guyanese but from all parts of the world, including Barbados where Hooper is called Sir Carl and where Corey Collymore and the Umpire were booed when Hooper was given LBW for 99 in a Regional First-Class game between Guyana and Barbados.