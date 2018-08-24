Blind Society candidates record notable passes at 2018 CSEC

Latest update August 24th, 2018 12:58 AM
Aug 24, 2018The “20-man” ISKF-Guyana team returned on Monday 20th with a recorded total of 30 medals from last weekend’s successfully concluded 13th ISKF Pan American Karate Championship. The event was...
Former PPP Minister now a columnist, Dr. Henry Jeffrey, quoted from one of his articles a year ago to show that he made... more
The food bill for the National Assembly is much too high. A price tag of $700,000 per sitting is a hefty expenditure to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
