BCB/New York Business Group Under-19 Tournament… Rose Hall Town Pepsi, Albion, Blairmont and Tucber Park advance to Semifinals

The packed Cricket Season promised by the Berbice Cricket Board is now in full swing with special emphasis being placed on junior cricket tournaments during the school holidays. On Monday last, the Berbice Cricket Board hosted the quarterfinals of the New York Business Group Under-19 Cricket Tournament. Defending Champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi, Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club and Tucber Park Cricket Club advanced to the Semifinals after defeating Port Mourant, No. 73, Young Warriors and Achievers respectively.

At the Area ‘H’ Ground in Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant batted first and reached 106 all out off 31-Overs. Brandon Mangal top scored with a polished 42 which including four boundaries. Rampertab Ramnauth was the only other batsman to reach double figures with an unbeaten 11 from 73 balls. Fast bowler Nicholas Lawson claimed a hat-trick in the fifth over to end with 4 for 17, while Berbice left arm spinner Keith Simpson and Jeremy Sandia ended with 3 for 15 and 2 for 14 respectively. In response, Rose Hall Town Pepsi reached 104 for 4 off 26-Overs with Lucas Arthur 20, Jonathan Rampersaud 21 not out and Mahendra Gopilall 22 not out being the principal scorers.

At the breezy No. 73 Ground, Albion were dismissed for 194 off 28 Overs. Their efforts were spearheaded by Sarwan Chaitnarine, Jeetendra Outar 50 and Antonio February 37. Chaitnarine and Outar added 94 for the first wicket before the middle order fell apart. A. Hussain 3 for 32 and K. Chatterpaul 4 for 35 bowled well for No. 73, who in response were bowled out for 70 off 18-Overs. Chatterpaul returned to score 20 with the bat. Beesham Surujnarine took 5 for 6, Ramesh Kassinauth 3 for 15 and Karran Arjpaul bowled well for Albion.

Blairmont destroyed a weakened Young Warriors Cricket Club by 172 runs at the Cotton Tree Ground. Blairmont scored 189 all out in 27.2 Overs with Marvin Prashad 74, Doodnauth Persaud 64 and Seon Glasgow 17 reaching double figures as Gevon Schultz 4 for 39 and left arm spinner Trevon Stanislaus 3 for 40 bowled well for Young Warriors Cricket Club. The visitors in reply were bowled out for a meager 18 runs with National Under-17 player Nigel Deodat and Seon Glasgow taking 5 for 5 and 3 for 7 respectively.

In the final Quarterfinal, Tucber Park Cricket Club easily defeated Achievers by 103 runs at the Rose Hall Canje Welfare Ground. Tucber Park reached 210 all out with M. Mickle 22, Steve Deonarine 22, Zeymul Ramsammy 27 and Melvin Singh 14 being the principal scorers, while extras contributed a healthy 43. Berbice left arm pacer Chris Harry 2 for 47, Navindra Prashad 3 for 23 and Boodram Lakeram 2 for 48 were the wicket takers for Achievers, who in response were bowled out for 107 from 30-Overs. Keyan Small 28 not out and Prashad 18 were the best batsmen for Achievers as the Ramsammy brothers, Zeymul and Abdul each claimed two wickets apiece for 17 and 15 respectively.

The Semifinals would be played on Sunday 2nd September with Albion Community Centre Cricket Club taking on Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club at Blairmont, while Rose Hall Town Pepsi would clash with Tucber Park Cricket Club at the Area ‘H’ Ground. The final is scheduled for the 8th and 9th September, at the Albion Cricket Ground under lights. The Tournament is being sponsored by a group of Guyanese Businessmen living in the New York State area.