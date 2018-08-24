600 chicks die in car after driver detained for hours

Sophia resident Andrew King was hired yesterday morning to deliver 600 chicks to a farmer on the West Coast of Demerara. To him it was a simple task and a bright start to the day, but the outcome was not what he would have anticipated. In fact, it turned into a nightmare.

King says that he was travelling along Mandela Avenue when he overtook another vehicle. His action caught the attention of a Police Sergeant.

King said that his vehicle and two buses were pulled over, but only he was asked to proceed to the Ruimveldt Police Station, to which he complied. King was told that he had committed a breach by ‘overtaking on a solid yellow line’.

King claims that upon arriving at the station he was placed on a bench and subsequently told that he would have to pay $10,000 station bail to leave.

The man said that he indicated to a Constable, in the absence of the Sergeant who had brought him in, that he did not have that kind of money, and would most likely have to remain on the bench, but asked that he be allowed to go and open the windows to his vehicle, as he was transporting some chicks, and they would not be able to survive in the intense heat.

King says that the reason he had the windows fully wound up was to safeguard his cargo, and also he had initially believed that he would not have to be at the station for a prolonged period.

King claims that his requests to open the car windows were met with constant refusals from the constable, despite him explaining that he was hired to transport the chicks, and needed to ensure the animals would not die.

King says several hours later he was finally allowed to go to his car to unwind the windows, but by then, the birds had already perished. He estimates his total losses at around $90,000 and is at his wits’ end as to how he will now repay the unexpected debt.