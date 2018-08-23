Latest update August 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

“Where you come from does not determine where you end up” Devers tell participants at Buxton Cricket Camp

Aug 23, 2018 Sports 0

Sean Devers conducts a catching session at the Buxton Cricket Camp.

With the Buxton Cricket Camp winding down to its conclusion tomorrow, former Berbice Senior Inter-County off-spinner Sean Devers spent Tuesday with the youngsters at their Camp on the East Coast of Demerara.
Devers, a non-practicing Coach, international Cricket Commentator and Sports Journalist, told the youngsters that he grew in West Ruimveldt which was described as a ghetto by some but added that where a person comes from does not determine where they end up.
He also told the gathering that showing respect to others and being a team player who is not selfish goes a long way in determining how successful a person is on and off the field.
“I urge you stay in school since a good education is important for life after cricket even if you become a star in cricket. Most of you would know of Clive Andries or Shaka as he is known by here. He has represented Guyana in both cricket and football but did not forsake his studies and attended President’s College,” Devers said.
Devers who played three years for Guyana at U-19 level and was in the 1998 Guyana First-Class squad said that in order for anyone to gain success in whatever they do they have to put in the hard work.
“I never stopped playing cricket for studies nor did I stop studies for cricket. But I had to make sacrifices and be prepared to study in the nights if you wanted go to practice in the afternoons. And because I took in my

Devers with some of the Buxton Cricket Camp participants.

education I can still make a living from cricket and tour with the team despite not playing at the International level, because of my Media work. The only place you will see success before work is in the dictionary,” Devers noted.
After talking to the youngsters Devers took them through some warm up and catching drills before conducting a match simulation drill on the pitch.
The Cricket Camp was described as a success, by Buxton CC’s President Essie Peters, adding that the youths learnt a lot over the couple of weeks and thanked Devers for his contribution.

 

 

