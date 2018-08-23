One year after Lethem fatal accident… Truck driver faces causing death charge

Latest update August 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
More than a year after a 27-year-old man lost his life after he reportedly fell from a truck in which he was being transported, the driver of the truck has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
The driver was released on $50,000 bail last Friday when he appeared before a Magistrate in the Lethem Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Dinesh Ramcharran was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lethem Hospital after he reportedly fell from a truck on May 14, 2017.
According to information, the driver of motor lorry GTT 8398 was proceeding north along centre of Kumu trail with Ramcharran seated near to a door.
It is alleged that on the way back to Lethem from Kumu Falls, the driver stopped at a creek to take a swim. He then called out for Ramcharran and was informed that he had climbed from inside the vehicle sometime back and had been sitting on top of the truck, but was not there when they arrived.
The truck driver then headed back down the trail in search of Ramcharran. About one mile down the trail he found Ramcharran lying motionless in the centre of the trail with what appeared to be blood running from his nose.
