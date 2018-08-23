MP Jermaine Figuiera aids Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship Action continues Saturday

Member of Parliament Jermaine Figuiera gave some sponsorship assistance to the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship. He presented several balls to tournament coordinators Three Peat Promotions on Tuesday.

Figuiera committed himself to sports development especially at the community and grass-root levels, noting that such initiatives foster social cohesion in an ethnically diverse nation as Guyana. “I will also be providing a pair of football turfs for the Most Valuable Player [MVP] of the tournament. Incentives such as this is good for improving the overall quality of event, as it awards talent and skill,” he pointed out.

The 24-team tournament has reached its round of 16 stage and will continue Saturday at the Haslington Tarmac, followed by the quarterfinals.

Among the entities in support of the tournament are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E- Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.

Round of 16 Matches Saturday

(1)- Hustlers vs. North East La Penitence-19:00hrs

(2)- Broad Street vs. Alexander Village-19:20hrs

(3)- Tiger Bay vs. Avocado Ballers-19:40hrs

(4)- Leopold Street vs. Albouystown-20:00hrs

(5)- Sparta Boss vs. Back Circle-20:20hrs

(6)- Ol Skool Ballers vs. BV-B-20:40hrs

(7)- Blazers vs. Vryheid’s Lust-21:00hrs

(8)- Uprising vs. Plaisance-21:20hrs

Quarterfinal Matches

(9)-Winner of 1 vs. Winner of 2-22:00hrs

(10)-Winner of 3 vs. Winner of 5-22:20hrs

(11)-Winner of 4 vs. Winner of 6-22:40hrs

(12)-Winner of 7 vs. Winner of 8-23:00hrs