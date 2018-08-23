MP Jermaine Figuiera aids Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship Action continues Saturday

Latest update August 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
Member of Parliament Jermaine Figuiera gave some sponsorship assistance to the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship. He presented several balls to tournament coordinators Three Peat Promotions on Tuesday.
Figuiera committed himself to sports development especially at the community and grass-root levels, noting that such initiatives foster social cohesion in an ethnically diverse nation as Guyana. “I will also be providing a pair of football turfs for the Most Valuable Player [MVP] of the tournament. Incentives such as this is good for improving the overall quality of event, as it awards talent and skill,” he pointed out.
The 24-team tournament has reached its round of 16 stage and will continue Saturday at the Haslington Tarmac, followed by the quarterfinals.
Among the entities in support of the tournament are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E- Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.
Round of 16 Matches Saturday
(1)- Hustlers vs. North East La Penitence-19:00hrs
(2)- Broad Street vs. Alexander Village-19:20hrs
(3)- Tiger Bay vs. Avocado Ballers-19:40hrs
(4)- Leopold Street vs. Albouystown-20:00hrs
(5)- Sparta Boss vs. Back Circle-20:20hrs
(6)- Ol Skool Ballers vs. BV-B-20:40hrs
(7)- Blazers vs. Vryheid’s Lust-21:00hrs
(8)- Uprising vs. Plaisance-21:20hrs
Quarterfinal Matches
(9)-Winner of 1 vs. Winner of 2-22:00hrs
(10)-Winner of 3 vs. Winner of 5-22:20hrs
(11)-Winner of 4 vs. Winner of 6-22:40hrs
(12)-Winner of 7 vs. Winner of 8-23:00hrs
Aug 23, 2018Munaf Arjune, who has been in the Winners Row several times in the past 3 months, continued his good performance by taking away 1st in the ‘A’ or championship flight from the other veterans in...
Aug 23, 2018
Aug 23, 2018
Aug 23, 2018
Aug 23, 2018
Aug 23, 2018
The answer for me is yes. I would like to think I know some of the PNC delegates from my long years of activism, but I didn’t... more
The overseas groups of the PNCR are as divorced as you can possibly be from local political reality. Two motions, moved... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]