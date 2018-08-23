Lab tests reveal high mercury levels in some GTT employees

Alarming levels of mercury have been detected in blood samples of a number of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) employees.

The employees are from the company’s Lot 79 Brickdam Head Office, which is located in close proximity to the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), where some employees were recently found to be suffering from high levels of mercury.

The tests were conducted through Eureka Medical Laboratory and the results were returned some two weeks ago, sources within the company revealed.

Kaieteur News understands that suspicion of mercury poisoning surfaced just over two months ago, when a female employee complained of feeling ‘weak’ and ‘drained’ all the time.

The employee then underwent several tests without doctors unearthing the source of her ailment.

Eventually, a physician suggested that the employee be tested for poisoning. The tests revealed alarming traces of mercury in blood samples she provided.

The GTT staffer was immediately placed on a treatment regimen. Another employee who fell ill also had alarming high levels of mercury.

GTT has since had eight other staffers tested for suspected mercury poisoning. The employees were chosen randomly from areas throughout the 79 Brickdam location.

Kaieteur News understands that although Eureka returned the results two weeks ago, it was not until some employees made several inquiries that GTT released their results to them.

Following queries earlier in the week by Kaieteur News, GTT confirmed that some of its employees were found to have suspected mercury poisoning.

“Early August, we received a medical report from an employee which indicated levels of mercury in their system,” an official stated.

“GTT commissioned a random sample testing of members of staff after receiving this report and there were mixed results.

“Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Social Protection (Department of Labour) were made aware of this situation.

“GTT, through its company’s medical plan, continue to provide assistance to employees. The health of our team is of paramount importance, and we will continue to keep them updated as new information becomes available.”

Several staffers of GGB and from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission at the Brickdam compound were sent home earlier this year after tests found that they had high mercury levels.

At a press conference in April, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said that of the 130 staff between the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Gold Board, 60 showed signs of above normal levels of mercury. But he said that this might not be related to the Gold Board operations as persons who eat a lot of fish tend to have a higher level of mercury in their body.

The government had suspended mercury-burning activities, hired an overseas expert and conducted tests. It was also decided to move the GGB headquarters from Brickdam to Crown Street.