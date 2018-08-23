Latest update August 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lab tests reveal high mercury levels in some GTT employees

Aug 23, 2018 News 0

Guyana Telephone & Telegraph Company’s 79 Brickdam, Georgetown Office

Alarming levels of mercury have been detected in blood samples of a number of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) employees.

The employees are from the company’s Lot 79 Brickdam Head Office, which is located in close proximity to the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), where some employees were recently found to be suffering from high levels of mercury.

The tests were conducted through Eureka Medical Laboratory and the results were returned some two weeks ago, sources within the company revealed.

Kaieteur News understands that suspicion of mercury poisoning surfaced just over two months ago, when a female employee complained of feeling ‘weak’ and ‘drained’ all the time.

The employee then underwent several tests without doctors unearthing the source of her ailment.

Eventually, a physician suggested that the employee be tested for poisoning. The tests revealed alarming traces of mercury in blood samples she provided.

The GTT staffer was immediately placed on a treatment regimen. Another employee who fell ill also had alarming high levels of mercury.

GTT has since had eight other staffers tested for suspected mercury poisoning. The employees were chosen randomly from areas throughout the 79 Brickdam location.

Kaieteur News understands that although Eureka returned the results two weeks ago, it was not until some employees made several inquiries that GTT released their results to them.

Following queries earlier in the week by Kaieteur News, GTT confirmed that some of its employees were found to have suspected mercury poisoning.

“Early August, we received a medical report from an employee which indicated levels of mercury in their system,” an official stated.

“GTT commissioned a random sample testing of members of staff after receiving this report and there were mixed results.

“Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Social Protection (Department of Labour) were made aware of this situation.

“GTT, through its company’s medical plan, continue to provide assistance to employees. The health of our team is of paramount importance, and we will continue to keep them updated as new information becomes available.”

Several staffers of GGB and from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission at the Brickdam compound were sent home earlier this year after tests found that they had high mercury levels.

At a press conference in April, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said that of the 130 staff between the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Gold Board, 60 showed signs of above normal levels of mercury. But he said that this might not be related to the Gold Board operations as persons who eat a lot of fish tend to have a higher level of mercury in their body.

The government had suspended mercury-burning activities, hired an overseas expert and conducted tests. It was also decided to move the GGB headquarters from Brickdam to Crown Street.

More in this category

Sports

Arjune, Shaw and Reis triumph in Crown Mining’s Annual Golf Tournament

Arjune, Shaw and Reis triumph in Crown Mining’s Annual Golf...

Aug 23, 2018

Munaf Arjune, who has been in the Winners Row several times in the past 3 months, continued his good performance by taking away 1st in the ‘A’ or championship flight from the other veterans in...
Read More
“Where you come from does not determine where you end up” Devers tell participants at Buxton Cricket Camp

“Where you come from does not determine where...

Aug 23, 2018

GMRSC’s KOT3 Trans Pacific readily backs Sunday’s drag meet

GMRSC’s KOT3 Trans Pacific readily backs...

Aug 23, 2018

GFF Elite League Season III Three draws in last four matches at Leonora

GFF Elite League Season III Three draws in last...

Aug 23, 2018

MP Jermaine Figuiera aids Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship Action continues Saturday

MP Jermaine Figuiera aids Guinness Cage...

Aug 23, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Junior Shield (U20) Mahaicony and BV to clash in Final, Tucville battle Mahaica for 3rd Place

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation...

Aug 23, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]