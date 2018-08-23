Guyana secures 47 medals in Suriname

Latest update August 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association successful team to Suriname.

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association was invited at the Kyokushin Kai International tournament held in Suriname and turned in very good performances, securing a total of 47medals in the process. They claimed 17 golds, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals.
Master Lloyd Ramnarine, head of the organisation, expressed congratulations to all the students who did Guyana proud and encourage them to continue to train hard and work hard towards their goals. He also thanked all the persons that helped sponsor him and his team. Among them are: JCB in Eccles, National Horse Racing Company, Howard restaurant and bar, bike shop and cycle parts and DDL for donating beverages.
The next event the organisation is targeting is scheduled for May 2019, an international tournament to be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey by the NAFMA. Persons willing to sponsor the GMMAKA team to the event can contact Master Lloyd Ramnarine on 698-6727.
Anyone wishing to join any of the branches can also contact him at the Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy at the New Grove/Diamond primary school, the Canadian School Of Arts And Science in Third Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, Invisible Kicks Martial Arts Academy in La Parfait Harmony and the Vreed-En-Hoop Primary Martial Arts Academy.

 

