Guard brutally kills partner, then walks to police station

Thirty-four-year-old security guard Jermaine Bristol walked into the East La Penitence Police Station shortly after 11.00 hrs yesterday and calmly reported that he had just murdered his reputed wife.

Shanece Lawrence, 24, was cornered and brutally stabbed to death in her apartment, located at Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, just a few yards away from the station where Bristol surrendered.

Detectives found the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood. She had been stabbed several times. A knife was still stuck in her neck.

Kaieteur News understands that the victim was alone when the attack occurred. The couple’s next door neighbours said they did not hear any unusual sounds. Residents were only alerted to the tragedy when the alleged killer spoke to some neighbours while he was heading to the station.

After the body was removed, police escorted a weeping and handcuffed Bristol from the station at East La Penitence to Brickdam.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, word of what transpired was just getting around, and residents expressed shock at what had occurred.

“Only yesterday the man (Bristol) asked me if everything was okay. He is normally a very quiet person,” one next door neighbour reflected.

Bristol’s mother and the slain woman’s mother and brother were among those who rushed to the scene as the news spread.

At one point, the suspect’s mother approached the slain woman’s mother and loud wails erupted. The mother of the alleged killer could be heard saying she was sorry.

Shanece Lawrence’s mother eventually collapsed and had to be carried away.

But relatives on both sides seemed at a loss as to what could have triggered the murderous attack.

Yvonne Morris, an aunt of the alleged killer, said the two were having some problems recently, after being in a relationship for some five years. However, she said they had appeared to be working things out, since they had gone to church together last Sunday.

She also recalled that the young woman was at her house around 10:30 hrs yesterday enquiring about her nephew.

She said that the young woman then went back to the home she once shared with Bristol. Mrs. Morris said she was surprised to learn of her demise.

Saying that she never knew her nephew to be a violent person, the aunt, who lives a few houses away, said that Bristol had visited her yesterday morning and asked what she was cooking. He had then asked her to leave some food for him.