GMRSC’s KOT3 Trans Pacific readily backs Sunday’s drag meet

One of Guyana’s leading Auto Sales and Spare parts retailer, Trans Pacific, has readily thrown its support behind the motor racing community once again as they recently confirmed their sponsorship of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) King of the Strip (KOTS) three.

At Trans Pacific Auto Sales, Lusignan Office, Proprietor Sahadeo Ramsewack handed over his sponsorship cheque to GMRSC’s representative, Balram Ramdeo.

Ramdeo, who is also Ramsewack’s mechanic, thanked his boss on behalf of the GMRSC for his generous contribution.

While being a patron, Ramsewack will also be looking to prove his machine’s power when Raj Panday takes to the drag strip this Sunday in his Toyota Alteeza which is the current nine-second class champion.

Earlier in the month, Panday was abuzz due to the fact that the strip has now been equipped with a launch pad and he explained that, “It’s going to help us put down a lot more power while giving us more control. Overall it will improve drag time and I expect the strip record to be crushed come next week Sunday.”

He further boasted that the only vehicles that he is wary of include Team Mohamed’s GTR that currently holds the strip record and Jeremy Rooks of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Nissan Laurel ‘Tweety Too’.

The KOTS 3 will race off this Sunday from 09:00hrs and admission to the venue will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company, Japarts, Palm Court and Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares.