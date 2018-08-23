GFF Elite League Season III Three draws in last four matches at Leonora

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League continued on Tuesday night, after Sunday’s matches were rescheduled from the National Track and Field Facility (NTFC) to the Number 5 ground in West Coast Berbice, with two matches which both ended in draws.

In the first match, Milerock Football Club (FC) settled with a 1-1 draw against the struggling Ann’s Grove FC. Maxton Adams had fired the East Coast Demerara based Ann’s Grove ahead during the first half (25th minute) but the bottom half dwelling club couldn’t hold on for a win as Milerock’s Rawle Gittens equalised in the 79th minute.

In the final game of the double header on Friday last, Ann’s Grove also played to a draw after scoring a late 88th minute goal through Steven Francis to cancel Quinsi Holder’s 13th minute strike for Victoria Kings, to salvage a point in an overall disappointing display.

In the feature game on Tuesday, New Amsterdam United FC and Cougars FC played to a goalless draw. It was an average game for New Amsterdam after they had defeated Buxton United 2-1 on Friday at the same venue. In Friday’s win Jamal McAlmont and Kevin Cottoy scored for the Berbice club after Paul Kingston had placed Buxton ahead in the third minute of that game.

The league will take a one-week break to facilitate the Guyana versus Barbados under-17 international friendly which will be played at the stadium, and it will continue on Friday August 31 with another double header at the NTFC.