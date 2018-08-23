Latest update August 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Dem boys seh …Earthquake mek people get wrong paper

Aug 23, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, News 0

De earthquake happen two days ago. Yesterday people still get de shock and it happen when dem buy de Waterfalls paper. Dem see a front page that print more than a year ago. De thing is that when dem buy de paper dem didn’t even look at de date. Dem had an earthquake de day before, and nobody see a headline yesterday wid de earthquake, but dem didn’t stop to check.
People call everybody. When dem try to call de Waterfalls paper and dem didn’t reach de people who does control de paper distribution is then dem realize that yesterday was a holiday. One woman even call de police to report how de Waterfalls paper rob she.
De boss man was out of de country and people call him too. De man promise to do something, but dem boys know that he had to wait till he go home.
But dem boys know wha happen. When de earthquake strike people run. De people who does put de newspaper together run more fast and more far than anybody. Even de people who does operate de press run. Some never come back. Dem excuse was that dem nerves been pun edge suh dem had to tek a drink and one thing lead to another.
De novice was de people who stay back to help de boss and dem odda senior people. When de boss ask if anybody can finish de wuk dem same novice put up dem hand. Well dem boys never see so much confusion.
De correct paper deh online but is nah wha dem sell de people. De front page talk bout story that wasn’t in de paper. And all because of de earthquake.
But dem boys sorry fuh somebody, because de Waterfalls boss man don’t like mistakes.
Talk half and watch fuh de coming paper.

