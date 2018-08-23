BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships 2018 underway

The BWF CAREBACO International Senior Championships 2018 opened Tuesday at the Ring Sports Center in Paramaribo Suriname after the official opening ceremony with the presence of the Suriname Olympic Association President and the Director of Sports along with other members of the sports affiliates.

Guyanese players experienced favourable results.

The Results of the Opening matches are:

Men Singles Round-1

Narayan Ramdhani (GUY) defeated Amir Mahabir of Trinidad: 21-6, 21-2

Jonathan Mangra (GUY) defeated Denzel Sweet of Suriname: 21-11, 21-10

Darrell Carpenay (GUY) defeated Jai Luo of Suriname: 21-13, 19-21, 21-13

Akili Haynes (GUY) lost to Mitchel Wongsodikromo of Suriname: 21-8, 21-6

Tyrese Jeffrey (GUY) lost to Kevin Yao Lin Zou of Suriname: 21-9, 21-11

Men Singles Round-2

Narayan Ramdhani (GUY) defeated Jonathan Mangra of Guyana: 21-17, 21-11

Darell Carpenay (GUY) lost to Gilmar Jones of Suriname: 21-7, 21-6

Ladies Singles Round-1

Priyanna Ramdhani (GUY) defeated Imani Mangroe of Suriname: 18-21, 21-7, 21-13

Mixed Doubles Round-1

Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani (GUY) defeated Gilmar Jones & Rugshaar Ishaak of Suriname: 24-22, 11-21, 17-21.

The tournament is continuing.