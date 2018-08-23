BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Junior Shield (U20) Mahaicony and BV to clash in Final, Tucville battle Mahaica for 3rd Place

As the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which is mainly sponsored by GLDA/NAREI and ROCK, concluded its semi-final stage on Sunday evening last, Mahaicony and BV emerged victorious to set up an anticipated exciting Junior Shield Finals.

This final is scheduled to be played from 17:00 hours on Saturday at the BV Play-ground, which is situated on Republic Road, Beterverwagting. Losing Semi-finalists, Tucville and Mahaica, will clash in the third placed play-offs from 15:00 hours on the said venue and date of the Junior Shield finals.

Urged on my supporters of both sides, Tucville and Mahaicony battled each other over 70 minutes of intense action. Both teams seemingly keen on registering a place in the finals, realized an apparent lift in standard as they contested fiercely, much to the appreciation the spectators. With half time fast approaching, and the scores still 0-0, it would be the talented Mahaicony striker, Jason Wrong, who left booted a goal, with two minutes remaining to half time that would dent the ambitions of previously unbeaten Tucville.

During the second half, Tucville tried courageously to capitalize on the minimum opportunities afforded them by Mahaicony, in an

effort to equalize, but the country team had other plans, as mid-fielder Nigel Mansfield made his way through the defence to create a stunning right footer which eluded the grasp of Tucville’s goalkeeper to his left, and put Mahaicony up 2-0 in the 50th minute. In the end, the two goals proved too much for the previously highly appraised Tucville as the referee’s whistle drew the curtains on Tucville’ 2018 challenge for the Gold Crown Trophy. Mahaicony won 2-0.

In the second Junior Shield (U20) semi-final match, BV eventually hammered Mahaica, 5-1, having previously playing out a 1-1 draw. The efforts of Mahaica’ Kelvin James who scored in the 16th minute of the match, and BV’s Ian Dooker, who scored in the final and 35thminute of the first half set up an interesting second segment. Mahaica, having defeated BV, in the final preliminary round 1-0, must have had high hopes, and may have been envisioning a repeat of success when they entered extra time, but BV’s striker Omari Glasgow had other plans, and whipped out three special tactful plays, to hand BV a hat-trick off his boots, in the 71st, 73rd and 80th minutes of the match. Thereafter, it would just take BV’s Tyrese Dennis’ goal, scored in the 78th minute to send the Mahaica players and their support into a state of despair. BV won 5-1, to set up a Mahaicony versus BV Finals.