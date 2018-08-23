Latest update August 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boys’ Mini and Pre Cadet Team depart for Santo Domingo

Aug 23, 2018 Sports 0

The male team pose for a photo at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) with officials before departing to the airport.

The male team of Guyana’s Mini and Pre Cadet table tennis contingent departed Tuesday afternoon for the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic where they will participate in the Caribbean Championship.
National coach Linden Johnson had noted that preparations for the team were adequate for the team of young table tennis players who will battle in the competition which will run from August 26 – 31.
The 17 players have been training twice a day, five days a week and once on Saturday under the tutelage of a battery of coaches including Colin France, Michael Kellman, Candacy McKenzie, Chelsea Edgehill, and Sidney Christoff.
The male team is being led by Caribbean Cadet champion Kaysan Ninvalle and 2017 ITTF Caribbean World Hopes qualifier selectee, Krystian Sahadeo, in the boys’ under-13 category, where there is also Jonathan van Lange and Christopher Barrow.
In the Girls’ 13-and-under category, there is Nkechi McCrae; 2016 Caribbean bronze medallist Thuraia Thomas, along with Tatyanna Mohamed and Roseanna Sanders.
The Boys’ 11 years-and-under category includes the talented Dhanesh Persaud, Colin Wong, Alexander DeAbreu and Malachi Moore. The Girls’ 11-and-under category includes new and emerging talents – Jasmine Bilingi, Akera Watson, Rachel Sanders, Daji Dots and Samara Sukhai.

 

More in this category

Sports

Arjune, Shaw and Reis triumph in Crown Mining’s Annual Golf Tournament

Arjune, Shaw and Reis triumph in Crown Mining’s Annual Golf...

Aug 23, 2018

Munaf Arjune, who has been in the Winners Row several times in the past 3 months, continued his good performance by taking away 1st in the ‘A’ or championship flight from the other veterans in...
Read More
“Where you come from does not determine where you end up” Devers tell participants at Buxton Cricket Camp

“Where you come from does not determine where...

Aug 23, 2018

GMRSC’s KOT3 Trans Pacific readily backs Sunday’s drag meet

GMRSC’s KOT3 Trans Pacific readily backs...

Aug 23, 2018

GFF Elite League Season III Three draws in last four matches at Leonora

GFF Elite League Season III Three draws in last...

Aug 23, 2018

MP Jermaine Figuiera aids Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship Action continues Saturday

MP Jermaine Figuiera aids Guinness Cage...

Aug 23, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Junior Shield (U20) Mahaicony and BV to clash in Final, Tucville battle Mahaica for 3rd Place

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation...

Aug 23, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]