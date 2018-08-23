Boys’ Mini and Pre Cadet Team depart for Santo Domingo

Latest update August 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM
The male team of Guyana’s Mini and Pre Cadet table tennis contingent departed Tuesday afternoon for the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic where they will participate in the Caribbean Championship.
National coach Linden Johnson had noted that preparations for the team were adequate for the team of young table tennis players who will battle in the competition which will run from August 26 – 31.
The 17 players have been training twice a day, five days a week and once on Saturday under the tutelage of a battery of coaches including Colin France, Michael Kellman, Candacy McKenzie, Chelsea Edgehill, and Sidney Christoff.
The male team is being led by Caribbean Cadet champion Kaysan Ninvalle and 2017 ITTF Caribbean World Hopes qualifier selectee, Krystian Sahadeo, in the boys’ under-13 category, where there is also Jonathan van Lange and Christopher Barrow.
In the Girls’ 13-and-under category, there is Nkechi McCrae; 2016 Caribbean bronze medallist Thuraia Thomas, along with Tatyanna Mohamed and Roseanna Sanders.
The Boys’ 11 years-and-under category includes the talented Dhanesh Persaud, Colin Wong, Alexander DeAbreu and Malachi Moore. The Girls’ 11-and-under category includes new and emerging talents – Jasmine Bilingi, Akera Watson, Rachel Sanders, Daji Dots and Samara Sukhai.
Aug 23, 2018Munaf Arjune, who has been in the Winners Row several times in the past 3 months, continued his good performance by taking away 1st in the ‘A’ or championship flight from the other veterans in...
Aug 23, 2018
Aug 23, 2018
Aug 23, 2018
Aug 23, 2018
Aug 23, 2018
The answer for me is yes. I would like to think I know some of the PNC delegates from my long years of activism, but I didn’t... more
The overseas groups of the PNCR are as divorced as you can possibly be from local political reality. Two motions, moved... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]