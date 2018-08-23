Boys’ Mini and Pre Cadet Team depart for Santo Domingo

The male team of Guyana’s Mini and Pre Cadet table tennis contingent departed Tuesday afternoon for the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic where they will participate in the Caribbean Championship.

National coach Linden Johnson had noted that preparations for the team were adequate for the team of young table tennis players who will battle in the competition which will run from August 26 – 31.

The 17 players have been training twice a day, five days a week and once on Saturday under the tutelage of a battery of coaches including Colin France, Michael Kellman, Candacy McKenzie, Chelsea Edgehill, and Sidney Christoff.

The male team is being led by Caribbean Cadet champion Kaysan Ninvalle and 2017 ITTF Caribbean World Hopes qualifier selectee, Krystian Sahadeo, in the boys’ under-13 category, where there is also Jonathan van Lange and Christopher Barrow.

In the Girls’ 13-and-under category, there is Nkechi McCrae; 2016 Caribbean bronze medallist Thuraia Thomas, along with Tatyanna Mohamed and Roseanna Sanders.

The Boys’ 11 years-and-under category includes the talented Dhanesh Persaud, Colin Wong, Alexander DeAbreu and Malachi Moore. The Girls’ 11-and-under category includes new and emerging talents – Jasmine Bilingi, Akera Watson, Rachel Sanders, Daji Dots and Samara Sukhai.