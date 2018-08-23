Arjune, Shaw and Reis triumph in Crown Mining’s Annual Golf Tournament

Munaf Arjune, who has been in the Winners Row several times in the past 3 months, continued his good performance by taking away 1st in the ‘A’ or championship flight from the other veterans in that group, in the exciting Crown Mining Tournament yesterday at the Lusignan Golf Course.

Teeing off excitedly at about 9:30am the golfers were determined to excel in this thrilling Flights Tournament. The Flights Tournament allows golfers to emerge as winners in their Flight, when they would not normally score wins in the Medal Play format. Veteran Clifford Reis, for example, who has won his Flight for the second time in 2 months, expressed his delight and preference for the Flights system that allowed him to excel in his group. For this CMS Tournament the 1st and 2nd Net places were awarded prizes in each Flight.

The Championship Flight saw keen contest between Munaf, Nazeem and Avinash (the reigning Guyana Open champion), but the scores declared 1st Munaf Arjune 73/8; 2nd Nazeem Haniff 74/7; and 3rdwould have been Avinash Persaud 75/3.

In the ‘B’ or 10 – 18 handicap Flight, Club Treasurer Aasrodeen Shaw carted off the trophy with an emphatic win over the competitors. Winners of the ‘B’ Flight were: 1stAasrodeen Shaw 67/16 and 2nd Bridgelall Harry69/18. Since the competition in this Flight was so keen, honorable mention is given to Lekhnarine Shivraj 70/17; Roy Cummings 71/13; Ayube Subhan 72/17; Lakeram Ramsundar 73/13 and Patrick Prashad 74/10.

In the ‘C’ or 19 – 28 handicap Flight, veteran Clifford Reis was the undisputed winner. Scores were: 1st Clifford Reis 72/26 and 2nd Guillermo Escarraga (winner of last Saturday’s Hospitality Tournament). Mark Lashley placed 3rd with 80/24.

The fascinating brand new Parsun Outboard Engine was not won, but Roy Cummings defied CMS Executive Max Persaud’s dare and won the Longest Drive competition with an approximately 288 ft drive. Nearest to The Pin (some 3 ft,) was won by Bholawram Deo. Avinash Persaud won the Best Gross prize with a score of 78.

CMS Managing Director Patanjalee ‘Pur’ Persaud participated, but with the mental demands for ensuring the day’s Tournament was a great one, he could not deliver his normal good performance, (as may well have also been the case with Max Persaud.) However ‘Pur’ expressed extreme gratitude for the golfers being present in such good numbers to support their sponsorship, and looked forward to CMS continuing to contribute to the development of the Club.

The public is kindly reminded that the LGC is located within 20 minutes from Georgetown, turning off just before the Lusignan Community Centre, about 1 km off the East Coast Main Road and over the Railwayembankment. The Club is open daily for play, and golf clubs, caddies and coaches are available on request and prearrangement. The LGC is also offering FREE lessons and equipment to play during training, for anyone who wishes to learn the game. For further details or queries or for a tour of the facilities please call 220-5660, visit Facebook lusignangolfclub, or visit the Club between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.