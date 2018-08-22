Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Massive fan support needed to keep East Coast ‘five’ alive -G/town teams aiming to continue dominance

It has been dubbed ‘The East Coast Best versus The Rest’ and when play in the Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition resumes this Saturday with Round of 16 and quarter-finals action at the Haslington Market Tarmac, the battle for semi-final berths could present the most excitement seen so far in the tournament.

The remaining teams from the East Coast of Demerara will no doubt be urging fans from the respective communities to come out in full support and represent as they attempt to halt the progress of the visiting teams from Georgetown in their quest to defeat them on home turf.

The visitors have been in raging form since the start of competition and have placed eleven teams in the round of 16 and will be aiming to continue their dominance at the expense of the host.

On the other hand, the East Coast have five teams remaining at the same stage and they are regarded as the best in the East so they too will fancy their chances of advancing, but will definitely need a massive turnout of supporters to rally around them.

Uprising seems to have the larger following and they will be relying on the anticipated large home crowd to offer vociferous support when they face Plaisance in their Round of 16 engagement.

BV ‘B’ face defending champions Ol Skool Ballers, who have exhibiting good form, but with the expected home support could find the East Coast unit tough to beat.

This encounter should provide riveting action and enough excitement for the fans.

Another game that could ignite fireworks is the clash between Sparta Boss and Back Circle.

Guyana’s most successful team in the shorter format Sparta Boss has looked way below their best in this competition and many feel that they are a bit tired after making the final stages of almost every tournament this year and barely scraped through as one of the best third placed teams.

However, big occasions is what they play for and going up against nemesis Back Circle could provide the spark they need to remind everyone that they are the best exponents in the format and certainly the street kings.

Back Circle is no pushover either and will want to prove that to their opponents making it an interesting showdown for a quarter-final spot.

Tiger Bay and Avacado Ballers matchup is another dream game with a winner proving too difficult to predict.

Alexander Village has been the surprise package in the tournament to date, but so too is Broad Street.

These two teams have been around for ages, but somehow seem rejuvenated and full of energy and this could be an explosive encounter.

The Leopold Street versus Albouystown clash has all the hallmarks of being a blockbuster and once again the choice of picking a winner is no easy task.

It is knockout time and all the teams are evenly matched to give the fans a night to remember.

The tournament is being organised to forge integration among the participating communities in an effort to create a better understanding among its inhabitants.

Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E-Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF), Ray’s Auto Sales, Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.

The fixtures are seen below:

(1)- Hustlers vs. North East La Penitence

(2)- Broad Street vs. Alexander Village

(3)- Tiger Bay vs. Avacado Ballers

(4)- Leopold Street vs. Albouystown

(5)- Sparta Boss vs. Back Circle

(6)- Ol Skool Ballers vs. BV ‘B’

(7)- Blazers vs. Vryheid’s Lust

(8)- Uprising vs. Plaisance

(9)- Winner of 1 vs. 2

(10)- Winner of 3 vs. 5

(11)- Winner of 4 vs. 6

(12)- Winner of 7 vs. 8