One dead after EBD hit-and-run

Early yesterday morning, a man whose identity remains unclear, met a grisly death when he was run over by two vehicles when he attempted to cross the Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara. A witness claimed seeing the man being hit and run over by a truck then subsequently a car.

The accident which occurred around 05:00 hrs, was witnessed by a motorist who was driving along the Land of Canaan Public Road, just before the Falls Gas Station at the time. The individual claims that he saw when the man was hit and run over by a fast-moving double-axle truck. He said that the truck was green in colour, but he was unable to identify the vehicle’s registration number.

The man said he immediately exited his vehicle and attempted to ward off oncoming traffic, and this was eventually achieved, but not before a car ran over the man’s body, that vehicle also drove away. The police have since confirmed what the witness claimed, since he was the same individual who called police and has since given police a statement as to what he witnessed.

When this publication spoke to individuals in the area about the dead man’s identity, all they knew of him is that people called him “Sab”, he was deported a few years ago, and had worked for some time with Barama Company Limited, up until the company went out of business, after which the man did odd jobs in the neighborhood from time to time. “That is how he get by,” one woman said.

The man’s death was apparently instantaneous, as brain matter could be seen some feet away from the mangled body that was covered by plastic, while police diverted traffic from the remains, as they waited for the undertakers to arrive.

The police have since launched an investigation, and are awaiting a post mortem examination to be conducted on the body that is now at the Lyken’s Funeral Home.