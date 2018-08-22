Latest update August 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Leakages in the gold industry…GRA nets close to $3B from tax-evading landlords

Aug 22, 2018 News 0

For years, persons who own several land titles in the gold industry have been renting their lands to miners, while failing to pay a cent on their taxable income. But this irregular practice has finally come to an end.

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

According to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), landlordism is an area that has been slipping under the radar while the nation has been losing billions of dollars in taxes. In fact, careful attention to this area for less than a year saw the authority raking in close to $3B.
Speaking with Kaieteur News on the matter, GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia said, “In the gold industry there is rampant landlordism and there are different types of income that you would have to look at. This would include income from the sale of gold, income from landlords and other sources of income these miners and land owners may have.”
Statia continued, “So when you are looking at a miner, for example, you have to look at all their other sources of income, because they transfer, they shift around expenses from one business to the next…As for the landlords, you always have to be on the lookout. Moneys they (landlords) get from renting their mining lands are supposed to be taxed at 30 percent while miners’ income is taxed at two percent.”
The tax chief added, “We started looking at this in late 2016 early 2017. They were slipping under the radar, nobody was looking at it. People believe that in the gold industry, people (miners) just pay their two percent and they are done… so landlords were just getting away while we were losing billions. From 2017 to now we have collected billions, almost $3 billion.”
The Commissioner General said that this is an area the authority will continue to pursue aggressively.

More in this category

Sports

Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal & Aracari Resort Golf Tournament

Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal &...

Aug 22, 2018

Guillermo Escarraga outdistanced the rest of the golfers on Saturday last as he took away the coveted first prize Marriott Hotel gift voucher of 2-nights-for-two, with a win that was completely...
Read More
Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Massive fan support needed to keep East Coast ‘five’ alive -G/town teams aiming to continue dominance

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 22, 2018

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms support of the International Drag meet

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms...

Aug 22, 2018

Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today at Lusignan Golf Club

Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today...

Aug 22, 2018

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Aug 22, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield (U20) Football League… Tucville, Mahaica, Mahaicony and BV claim Semi-final berths

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield...

Aug 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]