Guyana panic yesterday

People always complaining bout one thing or de odda but yesterday afternoon nobody had time to complain. One man lying down in he bed feel de bed shaking. He call he niece and ask she if de house shaking. She tell him no.

De poor man believe that he sick and was dying because he was certain that was he body shaking. Next thing he hear is he niece hollering how de house indeed shaking and she fighting to run outside.

Inside de Waterfalls paper one man was in de toilet. He did just finish peeing and was shaking. He think that was he alone shaking but he wrong. One girl pick up she potato ball and run outside. De rest of people start fuh holler and run.

Soulja Bai was in State House when de place start shake. He holler fuh security because he believe that Jagdeo and Donald was running up de steps same time. Was confusion.

One man was in a shoe store going up de stairs to collect a pair fuh a customer when de stairs start to shake and he hear glass rattling. When he run downstairs to go outside people wanted to know if he fall in a toilet. Is when dem see de stain dem realize wha happen.

Dem boys see people in dem church, because dem have people who want to get close to de Man Above. Yesterday dem forget de Man Above. Dem run out de church hollering that God coming fuh tek he world.

But is de people who in de supermarkets who get de biggest scare. Goods start to fall off de shelf and don’t ask bout de noise it mek. When dem see packages and containers blocking de passageway some of dem faint.

A man run through de streets and calling out that tsunami coming. That cause more panic. People was planning to run to Diamond which higher than Georgetown. But cars did block up de road. Don’t ask. People try to run out de cars. Is only because some of dem pay that dem didn’t come out.

Up to late last night people didn’t want to go home and cook. Church’s and KFC do right business. Dem boys want to know if any of dem sleep last night.

When de news come, people hear how Venezuela had a massive earthquake. Image things bad in that country and it still get an earthquake. People seh is de oil that dem pump out. One man seh is de oil wha Exxon pumping out that cause de shaking in Guyana. Trinidad pump out oil and also get hit by de quake yesterday.

Dem boys always seh things bad in Guyana and that is why de Maker don’t give dem hurricane and earthquake. People hope he don’t change he mind.

Talk half and wait fuh more of de same, because Exxon still trying wid de oil.