GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms support of the International Drag meet

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club received a timely boost from oil giant ExxonMobil ahead of this Sunday’s International drag race meet which is being dubbed King of the Strip (KOTS) 3 which will see drivers from Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname and Barbados going head to head with the local motor racers at the South Dakota Circuit.

Yesterday morning, at the company’s New Market Street office, GMRSC’s representative Sherry Gonsalves was presented with ExxonMobil’s contribution by their rep, Nicholas Yearwood. On behalf of the GMRSC, Gonsalves expressed gratitude to the conglomerate that has been an avid patron of motor racing of recent.

According to reports from the GMRSC, over 80 entries are expected to register for the KOTS 3 event and it was noted that the final figure could even be significantly higher than that projection since there is much buzz among the local racers along with the overseas contingent.

Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR remains the undisputed ‘King of the Strip’ while in the other classes, Shawn Persaud’s Toyota Caldina reigns in the 8-second, Raj Panday in the 9-second, the 10-second class is currently held by Damian Persaud, son of Shawn Persaud, who also drives a Toyota.

Michael Namchand of Suriname with his Toyota Mark II took the 11-second class in KOTS 2 last April with Raymond John joining his countryman on the podium for the 12-second class.

The 15-second class was won by Troy Kowlesar with the Trinidadian bike duo of Shawn Brigs and Ian Atherly also picking up trophies.

The scorching action gets underway from 09:00hrs this Sunday and admission to the venue will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company, Japarts, Palm Court and Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares.