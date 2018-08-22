Essequibo coast demanding answers for persistent power outages

Businesses throughout the Essequibo Coast continue to suffer at the hands of the Guyana Power of Light Inc. [GPL] as relentless periods of blackout continue to plague the region.

For the past week, residents of Region Two have been affected with frequent power outages. As was related to this publication, blackouts of nearly 20 hours continue to affect communities such as Pomona, Suddie, and even the thriving business community of Charity.

The power company recently issued a statement which indicated that two of GPL’s units became inoperable, due to major mechanical and electrical issues. The company further indicated that two caterpillar generators were to be transferred from the Berbice Generating Station, to restore the peak demand of power on the Essequibo Coast.

GPL also noted that the commissioning of a new power plant will put an end to the blackouts on the Essequibo Coast.

In 2017, GPL initially indicated in the presence of the region’s business community, that the plant would be constructed and commissioned during the last quarter of the said year. In February of this year, the company issued a release which stated in part, that plant would be constructed and commissioned at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Now that the commissioning of the plant is two months overdue, there seems to be no explanation as to why the delay continues. The question on everyone’s mind, however, is when region two will have a reliable power supply, since much talk about installation of new generators is a project that is way behind schedule.

The Essequibo Chamber of Commerce (ECC), which represents the private sector in Region Two, believes that it is only fair that the government provides honest answers to the people of the region. The chamber underlined that the inaccurate advisory notices provided by GPL, are rapidly reducing public confidence, since residents are complaining that these notices do not reflect the actual situation, and there are longer hours of blackouts as against stated on GPL’s advisory.

Several customers of GPL, both commercial and residential, have reported damage to electrical appliances and food items. Gas stations and supermarkets are already hit.

Kaieteur News understands that other utility services such as GWI, GTT and the internet services, cannot function at full capacity due to the frequent power failures. The ECC believes that it is quite unfortunate that GPL has not been proactive and supportive towards the business sector; a sector which they believe has tremendous potential. [Romario Blair]