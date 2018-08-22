Latest update August 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Essequibo coast demanding answers for persistent power outages

Aug 22, 2018 News 0

The incomplete GPL power plant at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast

Businesses throughout the Essequibo Coast continue to suffer at the hands of the Guyana Power of Light Inc. [GPL] as relentless periods of blackout continue to plague the region.
For the past week, residents of Region Two have been affected with frequent power outages. As was related to this publication, blackouts of nearly 20 hours continue to affect communities such as Pomona, Suddie, and even the thriving business community of Charity.
The power company recently issued a statement which indicated that two of GPL’s units became inoperable, due to major mechanical and electrical issues. The company further indicated that two caterpillar generators were to be transferred from the Berbice Generating Station, to restore the peak demand of power on the Essequibo Coast.
GPL also noted that the commissioning of a new power plant will put an end to the blackouts on the Essequibo Coast.
In 2017, GPL initially indicated in the presence of the region’s business community, that the plant would be constructed and commissioned during the last quarter of the said year. In February of this year, the company issued a release which stated in part, that plant would be constructed and commissioned at the end of the second quarter of 2018.
Now that the commissioning of the plant is two months overdue, there seems to be no explanation as to why the delay continues. The question on everyone’s mind, however, is when region two will have a reliable power supply, since much talk about installation of new generators is a project that is way behind schedule.
The Essequibo Chamber of Commerce (ECC), which represents the private sector in Region Two, believes that it is only fair that the government provides honest answers to the people of the region. The chamber underlined that the inaccurate advisory notices provided by GPL, are rapidly reducing public confidence, since residents are complaining that these notices do not reflect the actual situation, and there are longer hours of blackouts as against stated on GPL’s advisory.
Several customers of GPL, both commercial and residential, have reported damage to electrical appliances and food items. Gas stations and supermarkets are already hit.
Kaieteur News understands that other utility services such as GWI, GTT and the internet services, cannot function at full capacity due to the frequent power failures. The ECC believes that it is quite unfortunate that GPL has not been proactive and supportive towards the business sector; a sector which they believe has tremendous potential. [Romario Blair]

 

More in this category

Sports

Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal & Aracari Resort Golf Tournament

Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal &...

Aug 22, 2018

Guillermo Escarraga outdistanced the rest of the golfers on Saturday last as he took away the coveted first prize Marriott Hotel gift voucher of 2-nights-for-two, with a win that was completely...
Read More
Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Massive fan support needed to keep East Coast ‘five’ alive -G/town teams aiming to continue dominance

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 22, 2018

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms support of the International Drag meet

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms...

Aug 22, 2018

Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today at Lusignan Golf Club

Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today...

Aug 22, 2018

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Aug 22, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield (U20) Football League… Tucville, Mahaica, Mahaicony and BV claim Semi-final berths

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield...

Aug 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]