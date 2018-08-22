Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal & Aracari Resort Golf Tournament

Guillermo Escarraga outdistanced the rest of the golfers on Saturday last as he took away the coveted first prize Marriott Hotel gift voucher of 2-nights-for-two, with a win that was completely unchallenged.

Playing under fine weather and with the course in pristine condition, the golfers all had their eyes on the prizes of the Inaugural Hotel & Hospitality Tournament, sponsored by the Marriott Guyana Hotel, the Aracari Resort, and the Grand Coastal Hotel. Second prize was a gift voucher of 2-nights-for-two at the Grand Coastal Hotel; and third and fourth prizes were 1 night at the Aracari Resort. The Best Gross would also receive dinner for 2 at the Grand Coastal Hotel.

President Aleem Hussain voiced that the timing of the Hotel & Hospitality Tournament was excellent, coming as a follow-up to the 2-day Lusignan Open of early August and acting as a precursor to this year’s international Guyana Open of Nov 4, 5. The three hotels are partnering with the Lusignan Golf Club so that guests at these hotels get special privileges and discounted rates for playing golf at the LGC. In fact, anyone coming from overseas to participate in the Guyana Open 2018 (GO 2018) will receive special rates for staying at these Hotels. (For this year’s GO 2018 President Hussain expects representation from even more countries than ever before and welcomes any foreign golfer who would be in Guyana at the time of GO 2018 to participate and represent their country, especially if it would be for the first time.)

Among the participants of Saturday’s Hospitality Tournament, Guillermo Escarraga 64/90, Patrick Prashad 73/85, Patanjalee Persaud 74/91 and Aleem Hussain 75/85 were the top Net performers. Avinash Persaud won the Best Gross with 78. However, the jostle beyond 4th place indicated that it was not a walkover for the winners. Four players turned in Net scores of 76 – Avinash Persaud (76/78), William Walker (76/85), Hilbert Shields (76/93) and Lekhnarine Shivraj (76/93) – while Brian Glasford returned 77 (/92) and Roy Cummings 78 (/91).

The Marriott Guyana, of Block Alpha, Battery Road, Kingston, Georgetown; (Phone:592 231 2480, and Website: www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/geomc-guyana-marriott-hotel-georgetown), is a 5-star subsidiary of the Marriott International, an American multinational diversified hospitality company that manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the Marriott International is the largest hotel chain in the world, having more than 6,500 properties in 127 countries and territories around the world.

Grand Coastal Hotel, (Lot 1 & 2 Area M Plantation Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, Phone: 592 220 1091 and Website: www.grandcoastal.com, in 2001), opened its doors as a nineteen (19) Room Inn and expanded over the years into a fifty two (52) room boutique hotel. It is complimented by four (4) vacation homes each containing five (5) rooms, all within the vicinity of the hotel. Over the years the excellent service of Grand Coastal Hotel has led to its reputation as the Premier Business and Family Hotel in Guyana. In recognition of the quality of its services, Grand Coastal Hotel was announced as a 2014 winner and awarded a Certificate of Excellence by Trip Advisor.

Aracari Resort (Vreed en Hoop, West Bank, Demerara. Phone: 592 264 2947 and Website: www.aracariresort.com), has 352 Hotel Suites fully furnished with all modern amenities for Guests’ convenience. Situated on over 100,000 square-feet of a historic Dutch plantation, the Aracari Hotel, on the western side of the Demerara River, one mile north of the Demerara Harbor Bridge, is 20 minutes away by car from downtown Georgetown.