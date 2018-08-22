Latest update August 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dem. Bridge $148M contract award…Teixeira red flags possible political interference in police probe

Aug 22, 2018 News 0

“I noticed they have informed the Minister of Public Security (Khemraj Ramjattan) of the investigation. I do not know what the reason is for this,” said People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s Gail Teixeira, on Monday during a press conference held at Freedom House.

Gail Teixeira

She was at the time responding to questions about the probe she asked the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to conduct into “corrupt” practices in relation to the award of a $148M contract for a feasibility study on the new Demerara River Bridge
Earlier this month, Teixeira wrote Head of SOCU, Sydney James informing him of a report by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) which found that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure violated procurement laws. Teixeira asked that an investigation be launched.
The Unit, which focuses on white collar crime, promptly responded to Teixeira by way of letter saying that “the matter is now engaging the attention of the Guyana Police Force.”
SOCU also told Teixeira that the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan along with acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine and the police’s legal advisor have been apprised of her request for a probe.
Teixeira said that she was happy with the prompt response, but expressed concerns that her complaint was sent to Ramjattan. She stressed, “I find it unusual that the request was also sent to the Minister of Public Security. Usually, investigations of this nature are not forwarded to a Minister; it goes through an investigative process…”

More in this category

Sports

Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal & Aracari Resort Golf Tournament

Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal &...

Aug 22, 2018

Guillermo Escarraga outdistanced the rest of the golfers on Saturday last as he took away the coveted first prize Marriott Hotel gift voucher of 2-nights-for-two, with a win that was completely...
Read More
Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Massive fan support needed to keep East Coast ‘five’ alive -G/town teams aiming to continue dominance

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 22, 2018

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms support of the International Drag meet

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms...

Aug 22, 2018

Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today at Lusignan Golf Club

Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today...

Aug 22, 2018

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Aug 22, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield (U20) Football League… Tucville, Mahaica, Mahaicony and BV claim Semi-final berths

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield...

Aug 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]