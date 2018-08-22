Dem. Bridge $148M contract award…Teixeira red flags possible political interference in police probe

“I noticed they have informed the Minister of Public Security (Khemraj Ramjattan) of the investigation. I do not know what the reason is for this,” said People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s Gail Teixeira, on Monday during a press conference held at Freedom House.

She was at the time responding to questions about the probe she asked the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to conduct into “corrupt” practices in relation to the award of a $148M contract for a feasibility study on the new Demerara River Bridge

Earlier this month, Teixeira wrote Head of SOCU, Sydney James informing him of a report by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) which found that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure violated procurement laws. Teixeira asked that an investigation be launched.

The Unit, which focuses on white collar crime, promptly responded to Teixeira by way of letter saying that “the matter is now engaging the attention of the Guyana Police Force.”

SOCU also told Teixeira that the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan along with acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine and the police’s legal advisor have been apprised of her request for a probe.

Teixeira said that she was happy with the prompt response, but expressed concerns that her complaint was sent to Ramjattan. She stressed, “I find it unusual that the request was also sent to the Minister of Public Security. Usually, investigations of this nature are not forwarded to a Minister; it goes through an investigative process…”