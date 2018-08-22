Latest update August 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Aug 22, 2018

The National Sports Commission and Racing Secretary/National Cycling Coach, Hassan Mohammed in collaboration with the Guyana Cycling Federation will be hosting a special cycling programme on Friday in commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the City of Georgetown.
Mohammed explained that the programme will be held at the inner circuit of the National Park and is open to all participants of the teach them young programme and while the event will not feature a seniors race, it will see action across the Veterans in a 10 lap dash as well as the Juniors and Juveniles across the same distance, while the BMX riders will be bundled into two age groups, 6-9 and 9-12 competing over one and two laps respectively.
The mountain bikers will also be in the action when they take to the starting line in the five lap race.

