Latest update August 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cybercrime law in effect, but State Prosecutors still untrained

Aug 22, 2018 News 0

With the cybercrime legislation in effect, training for law enforcement personnel is integral to ensuring that there is capacity to prosecute perpetrators of online crimes.

A group of State Prosecutors during a training session held earlier this year.

The cybercrime legislation was crafted to make illegal, certain activities using a computer and over the internet, such as child pornography, cyber bullying, theft of data, and revenge porn among others.
The law sets out that a person commits an offence if he/she intentionally, without authorization or in excess of authorization, or by infringing any security measure, accesses a computer system or any part of a computer system of another person.
Cybercrime also deals with child pornography and child luring. It says that a person who produces child pornography for the purpose of distribution through a computer system, or offers or makes available, distributes or transmits child pornography through a computer system, commits an offence.
The law was made effective on August 13, last, after President David Granger assented to the provisions outlined in the cybercrime bill.
However, with the new law in effect, the State is duty-bound to expose law enforcement officials especially police officers, state prosecutors (lawyers) and members of the judiciary, to adequate training, which will build their capacity to prosecute in this area.
While the police have been exposed to training in this regard, legal professionals are yet to undergo any formal cybercrime training.
Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal, Affairs Basil Williams underscored this fact at a recent engagement with members of the judiciary. The AG admitted that training is necessary, particularly in relatively new areas of prosecution such as money laundering, financial crimes and cybercrime.
“In the direction which the world is going, the prosecution must possess the requisite skills to prosecute crimes such as fraud, corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing. In the age of technology, our prosecutions must be able to manage cybercrimes and electronic evidence. It is my hope that this training will break new ground for our State Prosecutors, especially as this government seeks to combat corruption,” the AG added.
Meanwhile, members of the Guyana Police Force have benefited from continuous training on cybercrime from a number of skilled agencies. In 2016, members of the GPF attended International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol)-sponsored training conducted in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Minister of State Joseph Harmon had noted that the cooperation with Interpol is important as Guyana builds the capacity of its public security sector.
“You may have good detectives and so on that look at these different types of offences (but there are) other types of offences that are being committed on the internet and in cyber space, so this is important training for our policemen.”
Harmon noted that the officers’ cybercrime training is part of the preparation in the public security sector for tackling cybercrime locally.
“It will enable Guyana to enhance cyber security preparedness and to respond to current emerging cyber threats.” Several technical subject areas, including cyber security, IT and the latest management mechanisms are crucial parts of the training.

More in this category

Sports

Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal & Aracari Resort Golf Tournament

Escarraga wins Inaugural Hospitality, Marriott, Grand Coastal &...

Aug 22, 2018

Guillermo Escarraga outdistanced the rest of the golfers on Saturday last as he took away the coveted first prize Marriott Hotel gift voucher of 2-nights-for-two, with a win that was completely...
Read More
Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Massive fan support needed to keep East Coast ‘five’ alive -G/town teams aiming to continue dominance

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 22, 2018

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms support of the International Drag meet

GMRSC’s KOTS 3… ExxonMobil confirms...

Aug 22, 2018

Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today at Lusignan Golf Club

Exciting Crown Mining Annual Tournament on today...

Aug 22, 2018

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Cycling programme set for National Park on Friday

Aug 22, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield (U20) Football League… Tucville, Mahaica, Mahaicony and BV claim Semi-final berths

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield...

Aug 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]