Court hears father of five threatened to kill minister

– granted bail on disorderly behaviour charge

A father of five found himself in some hot water, after he was hauled before the courts yesterday for turning up at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and behaving in a disorderly manner before threatening to kill the junior minister via a telephone call.

Nigel Reid, 47, of Lyng and Princes Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Reid who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Tiffany Jeffrey pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on August 7, at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs located at Lot 251-252 Thomas and Quamina Streets, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, he behaved in a disorderly manner in a public building.

The Chief Magistrate released him on $10,000 bail.

As conditions attached to bail, Reid was ordered to report to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday until the hearing and determination of the matter. He was also ordered by the Chief Magistrate not to go within 50 feet of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs.

The court also placed Reid on a bond to keep the peace. He is to make another court appearance on August 27.

According to facts presented by the prosecution, on the day in question, Reid visited the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs and enquired of the minister’s whereabouts. The secretary there told him that the minister was out. It was then Reid told the staffer that the minister had told him to come and see her.

Reid became annoyed and began using a series of expletives and was later escorted out of the compound by security.

Later that same day, Reid called the ministry via phone and when the secretary answered, he told the staffer that he will kill the minister. Police are still to wrap up investigations into the death threat.