BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Junior Shield (U20) Football League… Tucville, Mahaica, Mahaicony and BV claim Semi-final berths

The BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League, which is sponsored by GLDA/NAREI and ROCK, concluded its preliminary round on Sunday with the four semifinalists being decided. Those semifinalists are Tucville, Mahaica, Mahaicony and Beterverwagting (BV).

Sunday’s final round of group matches witnessed three games at the BV ground: Tucville breezing past Plaisance 3-1 in the first encounter.

The initial forty minutes of the match appeared to be a true battle for elevation, as both teams fought desperately for a semi-final spot. Tucville’s Shemroy Hayles was the first to score, doing so in the 13th minute of playing time before Plaisance equalised five minutes into the second half.

However, Tucville’s strikers Joshua Braithwaite and Wayne Barker sealed the victory after notching goals in the 40th and 58th minutes of the 60-minute encounter.

In the second match of evening, Mahaicony applied constant pressure on St. John’s Bosco Orphanage, effectively mixing excellent striking ploys with good defensive tactics as Rivaldo James blasted the first goal of the match in the second minute of the match.

St. John’s Bosco were rewarded in the 48th minute of the match following enterprising play when their striker Brian Fredericks equalized before Jason Wrong sent Mahaicony ahead again with the winning goal in the dying minutes.

The last match of the final preliminary round saw home team BV tackling Mahaica in a game that lived up to the anticipated level of competitiveness. Looking evenly matched, BV and Mahaica passionately challenged each other for forty minutes of intense action before Mahaica’s Omari Walcott right booted a ball pass BV’s goalkeeper. With twenty minutes remaining in the match, BV tried desperately to equalize but found the defence of Mahaica too good for the liking, as the referee brought the 60 minute match to an end, with the score 1-0 in favor of Mahaica.

The results of the final preliminary round meant that the semi-finals draw, placed first place Tucville against third placed Mahaicony, and second placed Mahaica against BV.