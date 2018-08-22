BCB concludes Beharry/Foster $1M balls project – 94 Clubs benefit over six months

Another twenty three cricket clubs in the Ancient County of Berbice benefitted from the donation of cricket balls as the Berbice Cricket Board wrapped up the distribution of over $1.1M worth of white and red cricket balls to clubs in the Ancient County. The donation was a direct result of the effort of former Berbice Cricket Board President Anil Beharry who raised the necessary funds to purchase the balls for the Berbice Cricket Board. The project was the brainchild of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster, who on his election had promised to assist every club in Berbice with at least one box of balls in 2018 and on the 29th April, 2018, Foster launched the project with a donation of cricket balls to twenty two clubs at the cost of $300,000. The final donation was done last Saturday at the Albion Sports Complex with eight clubs from Upper Corentyne, one from Lower Corentyne and fourteen from West Berbice benefitting. The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association also benefitted from a box of cricket balls.

Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster at the simple presentation was full of praises for his long time friend Anil Beharry who worked beyond the call of duty to make the project a huge success. Foster, proudly announced that it was the first time that any Cricket Board in Guyana has ever undertaken such a massive project and that many more similar ones would be done in the future as great efforts are made to assist Clubs to fulfill their mandates. The project was launched after the Berbice Cricket Board realized that most Clubs would struggle financially to participate in the numerous tournaments organised by his Board. The Berbice Cricket Board is racing against time and weather to complete a record twenty two Cricket Tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Female, Intermediate, Second Division, Internal Zone, Secondary Schools, First Division and Double Wicket levels.

The Berbice Cricket Board, he noted would also seek to assist Clubs with white T/Shirts in another project which Foster would spearhead. The Berbice Cricket Board President urged the Clubs to get themselves properly organised, so that they can take advantage of the numerous opportunities being offered to them.

Beharry, who served as Berbice Cricket Board President during 2016-2016 period before resigning, stated that Berbice Cricket would always be close to his heart, despite now living in Georgetown due to work committment. He stated that he was delighted to be of assistance to the Foster led Berbice Cricket Board because it was visionary, committed and enjoyed the confidence of almost every Berbicians. The veteran Cricket Administrator, who served as the Berbice Cricket Board Treasurer for over a decade, stated that Berbice Cricket would have died a natural death if no new leadership was put in place. Beharry praised the outstanding work of the Berbice Cricket Board since its election on the 18th February, 2018, and pledged his future support as he strongly believes that sports is a safe avenue for youths to be involved in. Among the Clubs receiving balls were Blairmont, Achievers, D’Edward, Cotton Tree, Bush Lot United, Rising Star, Paradise, Bath, Rainbow Generation, Hopetown and Shieldstown.

Beharry would like to express gratitude to Surelan Sawh, Brian Chunilall, Noreen Gaskin, Friend of Berbice Cricket, Yasin Mohamed, Randall Patterson, Derrick Beharry, Yadram Bojh, Kalvin Sourah, Tribhowan Mohabir, Ian and Ryan Bhagwandin, Renrick Batson, Bobby and Pamela Kewlochand, R & M Rebels Mathura, Gummel Mattai, Danny Somai, Faizal Jaffarally, Sharmila Muneshwar, Javed Raffik, Sean Devers, Bhim George, Jeffrey Somaroo, Jack Beharry, Vijai Dass, Leanna Bachan, Imran Saccoor, Alan Mangru, Rakesh Sooppersaud, Nazim Hussain, Owen Humphrey and Surendra Hiralall for their contributions to the project.Meanwhile, the President has announced that one of the Board’s major sponsors Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh is so impressed with the Berbice Cricket Board handling of his funds and sponsored programmes, that he is willing to discuss funding over a three years span. The Berbice Cricket Board President would shortly submit a comprehensive proposal to Dr. Singh for the period 2019 to 2021.