ACDA and STSC to host one-day football tourney today

Latest update August 22nd, 2018 12:58 AM
ACDA sports committee and the South Turkeyen Sports Committee have collaborated once again and this time they will be hosting a seven-a-side football competition which kicks off today at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground from 12:00hrs.
Among the teams expected to participate include Sophia A, B, C, D, Lodge and Triumph.
Registration per team will be $1000, while a maximum of 10 players per side will be allowed.
Trophies for the event have been donated by the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and organiser, Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell.
