Rotary’s differently able persons’ day of sports set for next month

Latest update August 21st, 2018 12:59 AM
The Rotary Club of Georgetown is working assiduously to make next month’s Day of Sports for persons with disabilities a success. Under the theme ‘Be the Inspiration’, the one-day event is scheduled for September 23rd at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground with a total of 30 events which will be competed amongst 20 rehabilitation centers.
Although there have been 20 registered rehab centers, former President of the Georgetown Rotary and coordinator of the event, Affeeze Khan, called for all persons with disabilities to come out and participate, whether or not they are a part of the rehab center.
Each participant will receive a prize, while the first to third place finishers will receive special awards.
The list of events which gets underway from 08:00hrs have been released by Rotary Club and is as follows:
1) 25m assisted walk Open (use of walking aid)
2) 25m limited mobility walk Open
3) 50m dash boys 8-11 (Intellectual Disability)
4) 50m dash girls 8-11 (Intellectual Disability)
5) 50m dash boys 12-16 (Intellectual Disability)
6) 50m dash girls 12-16 (Intellectual Disability)
7) 50m dash boys Open (Intellectual Disability)
8) 50m dash girls Open (Intellectual Disability)
9) 80m dash boys 8-11 (hearing impaired)
10) 80m dash girls 8-11 (hearing impaired)
11) 80m dash boys 12-16 (hearing impaired)
12) 80m dash boys 12-16 (hearing impaired)
13) 80m dash girls Open (hearing impaired)
14) 80m dash girls Open (hearing impaired)
15) 80m dash boys 16-21 (visually impaired)
16) 80m dash girls 16-21 (visually impaired)
17) 80m dash boys Open (visually impaired)
18) 80m dash girls Open (visually impaired
19) 50m wheelchair under 16
20) 50m wheelchair open
21) 50m wheelchair assisted
22) egg and spoon race males
23) egg and spoon race female
24) 80m walk (single leg amputee)
25) Late for school male (visually impaired) [pants with belt, tee shirt, footwear with laces and socks]
26) Late for school female (visually impaired) [skirt, tee shirt, boots with laces and socks]
27) Musical chairs
28) 80m teachers race male
29) 80m teachers race female
30) Rotarian Race Male / Female
Meanwhile the clubs already confirmed to participate include the following:
1) East Bank Special Needs School
2) Lion’s School for Children with Special Needs
3) Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre
4) Guyana Society for the Blind
5) Linden Centre for the Handicapped
6) St. Roses Visually Impaired Unit
7) David Rose School for the Handicapped
8) Guyana Association for the Visually Impaired
9) Arch Achievers
10) Open Doors Centre
11) Differently Abled Athletic Club
12) Region # 2 Community based rehab center (CBR)
13) Region #3 CBR
14) East Bank CBR
15) East Coast CBR
16) West Coast Berbice CBR
17) East Berbice CBR
18) Ruimveldt Parent Support Group
19) Achilles Track Club of Guyana
20) Kuru Kuru CBR
Persons desirous of participating in the event, which is free of cost, can contact Rotarians Arianne Mangar on 696-5987 or Affeeze Khan on 624-0041.
