Pomeroon man, 78, dies after boat run over by another

A 78-year-old man met his gruesome demise last Sunday afternoon, after he was allegedly run over by a speedboat in the vicinity of the Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River.
The deceased has since been identified as Allan Handy, also called Saga, of Grant Good Intent.
According to reports, sometime around 16:00 hours on Sunday, Handy was crossing the river on his way home from his son’s residence in a wooden paddle balahoo.
It is believed that the man was some 10 feet away from his landing in the Pomeroon River, when he was run over by a wooden boat propelled by a 90 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine.
A 26-year-old security guard of Grand Good Hope, Lower Pomeroon River, was manning that vessel, and he claims that he could not have seen clearly what was in front of him because of the height of his boat bow.
He said, however, that as he tilted the vessel and made a slight turn he felt that he had hit something. The man said that he turned his vessel around and was then able to identify the boat he had struck as Saga’s.
He said that after the man went under the water, he raised an alarm which alerted family members who quickly made their way to the scene.
After waiting for about half of an hour to see if the body would resurface, the man then informed family members that he was going to the Charity Police Station.
The vessel, which belongs to the Love and Faith Church, was lodged at the church’s boat house, after which the man made his way to the Charity Police Station and reported the matter.
In the meantime, a search party was formed by Handy’s relatives and his body was eventually fished up within proximity of the point of impact.
The body was taken the Charity Hospital where there was an official pronouncement of death.
While an autopsy is to be conducted at the Suddie Hospital mortuary, the other man remains in custody and further investigations are in progress.

