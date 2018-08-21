Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football Tournament… Botofago and Milerock to face off in finals on Sunday

Latest update August 21st, 2018 12:59 AM
In the second semi final game played last Saturday at the Wisburg ground, Milerock FC defeated Amelia’s Ward in the penalty shoot out to occupy the next spot in the finals set to be played Sunday, August 26th at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.
At the sound of the whistle both teams seemed determined to win, missing some goals but both teams defence was good as the first half ended nil all.
The second half began with Amelia’s Ward showing aggressiveness and saved a couple of goals Milerock attempted to score. It was evident that each team wanted to be a winner however, at the end of regulation time both teams were without a goal.
After the penalty shootout Milerock won 4 goals to 2 but Amelia’s Ward argued that Milerock did not follow the rules of the tournament and the constitution of the UDFA.
If that can be proven then the team will be disqualified and Amelia’s Ward will oppose Botofago instead. The finals will be played on Sunday August 26th at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.
Kick off time will be 17:00 hrs. (Jacquey Bourne)
