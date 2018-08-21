Motorcyclist dies after accident with police vehicle

An accident resulting in the death of a young man has left his relatives with several questions. However, reports from the Guyana Police Force suggest that the case is clear cut.

Martinez Raphael, a motorcyclist, died yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) due to injuries he sustained during a collision with a police vehicle just over a week ago. The accident, according to reports, occurred at the ‘four corner’ at Second Avenue, Bartica, shortly before midnight on Saturday August, 11.

The dead man’s mother, Ms Gwinevera Raphael, is claiming that based on eyewitness accounts, her son sustained his injuries because of the carelessness of the person behind the wheel of the police vehicle.

The woman, during an interview with this publication, said that around 3am on Sunday August 12, she was awakened by a man who claimed to be an eyewitness to the entire incident. She claimed the man said that he saw police vehicle speeding along Second Avenue, and that it “jumped the four corner” and hit Raphael, who was at the time riding his motorcycle.

He was rushed to the Bartica Hospital by the witness, the woman said. However, due to the severity of the injuries Raphael sustained, he was later the same day transferred to the GPHC.

Accompanied by the attending doctor, the mother made her way to Georgetown with her son.

Ms Raphael is alleging that since the accident and now the death of her son, any and all contact with Police to ascertain the progress of the investigation into the accident have been met with “cold shoulders and short responses”.

But police in Bartica have a different version. When contacted, ‘F’ Division Commander, Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis, said the woman’s entire story was false, and provided what he stated were the “facts” of the case. According to the Commander, it was the young man who jumped the corner and hit the police vehicle. He supported this claim by making reference to evident damage to the mid-section of the police vehicle where the impact occurred. He further claimed that the man was also drunk at the time and riding without a helmet, breaching traffic laws.

While it is unclear who is at fault, one thing that is factual is that the 24-year-old Driver/Porter, has been added to the country’s growing list of road fatalities.