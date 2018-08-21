Interdicted cop disarmed by wife during domestic dispute …admits to owning illegal weapon

An interdicted Cadet Officer of the Guyana Police Force, who in May of this year had a criminal charge discharged against him after he compensated his victim, was detained yesterday morning in connection with several alleged offences stemming from a domestic dispute.

While a police statement did not immediately name him, officials identified the man as Franz Paul.

Paul was accused of shooting a teen in the mouth, and in May of this year agreed to settle that controversial matter for $2M.

With regard to yesterday’s incident, police said that the officer’s reputed wife alleged that following a misunderstanding between them about 05:15hrs, the man drew a loaded handgun and threatened to shoot her.

Paul, whose fate of being reinstated lies in the hands of the Police Service Commission, which was recently sworn-in, reportedly had the gun taken away by his wife.

According to the police, “…in the ensuing process, she managed to disarm him; immediately thereafter she handed over the firearm to a neighbour who promptly went to the nearby Ruimveldt Police Station, reported the matter and handed over a .32 pistol with thirteen (13) live rounds, one of which was found in its breech.”

Paul was arrested at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he went there to seek medical attention to an injured right hand.

Police found his hand in a plaster cast. He told investigators that during the fracas, he struck the hand to a concrete wall. He also admitted ownership of the illegal firearm with ammunition.

“The incident occurred at Second Street, Alexander Village and the officer in question, is presently not on actual duty as the decision of his re-instatement rests solely with the Police Service Commission,” the police statement disclosed.

In May, at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, Alex Griffith, who was just 15 years old when he was shot in the mouth by Paul, was compensated with $2M, nearly four years after the incident occurred.

Paul offered to pay off Griffith resulting in the charges being withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack.

The trial had been in its final stages when the parties agreed to a settlement. In fact, Police

Prosecutor Sergeant Dominic Bess had closed the case for the state and Paul told the court his side of the story, by among other things, calling his parents, sister and a pathologist to testify on his behalf.

According to the testimony in court, Paul’s sister was robbed on April 30, 2014, in the East La Penitence area, while on her way home from UG. Griffith was later arrested by a party of policemen headed by Paul.

It was during the process that the Cadet Officer allegedly discharged a loaded firearm in the teen’s mouth.