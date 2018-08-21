Guyana Cup 2018… Vera’s Finally retains crown

Vera’s Finally led the feature, C class and Lower eight furlong race from start to finish of the Guyana Cup 2018 at the Rising Sun Turf club on Sunday to retain the Crown in the 12th Edition of this lucrative horserace meet.

The victory was worth a hefty $2million and the large Banks DIH Limited trophy.

The duo of horse and jockey, Colin Ross, flew down the well prepared track at an unmatched pace to claim their third consecutive win at the Rising Sun since debuting last year in Guyana Cup 11.

TNT ($1M), Isn’t She Charming ($500,000) and Goodwill Boy ($250,000) were the steeds that placed second, third and fourth respectively in the feature race.

Vera’s Finally and Just Call Me Boss set the pace from the break with Princess She is Not, Isn’t She Charming and the others trailing behind.

In the co-feature, 1100m, Three year-old Guyana Bred event, Not This Time surged ahead on the homestretch and claimed the $1M first prize that was up for grabs.

Perfect Return, The Final Line and Feona filled out the top four rewarding positions.

Besides the feature and co-feature, there were eight other races. Here is a summary of the results:

Race 1 (1400m L Class)

1. Miss Angeline ($200,000)

2. Puppy Tail

3. Awesome Cash

4. She is a Princess

Race 2 (1400m L Class colts and geldings)

1. Red Region ($200,000)

2. Plane Land

3. Catch a Glimpse

4. Byron

Race 3 (1400m G1 and Lower)

1. Storm Bird ($800,000)

2. Keep on Swinging

3. Settling Star

4. Red Rocket

Race 4 (1400m J3 and Lower)

1. Miss Olympic ($250,000)

2. Pick A Chu

3. King Stanley

4. Guvna Ground Gal

Race 5 (1100m 2 Year old Guyana Bred)

1. Is He Perfect ($350,000)

2. Princess Tasha

3. Ebony Prince

4. Perfection

Race 6 (1100m H2 and Lower)

1. Isn’t She Charming ($600,000)

2. Gypsy Princess

3. Ready to Romance

4. Seven Dust

Race 7 (1100m L and Lower)

1. Gold Again ($150,000)

2. Cash Jet

3. Prince

4. Black Track

Race 8 (1400m I and Lower)

1. Ms Olympic ($300,000)

2. Not This Time

3. Party Time