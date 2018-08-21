Guyana Cup 2018… Vera’s Finally retains crown

Latest update August 21st, 2018 12:59 AM
Vera’s Finally led the feature, C class and Lower eight furlong race from start to finish of the Guyana Cup 2018 at the Rising Sun Turf club on Sunday to retain the Crown in the 12th Edition of this lucrative horserace meet.
The victory was worth a hefty $2million and the large Banks DIH Limited trophy.
The duo of horse and jockey, Colin Ross, flew down the well prepared track at an unmatched pace to claim their third consecutive win at the Rising Sun since debuting last year in Guyana Cup 11.
TNT ($1M), Isn’t She Charming ($500,000) and Goodwill Boy ($250,000) were the steeds that placed second, third and fourth respectively in the feature race.
Vera’s Finally and Just Call Me Boss set the pace from the break with Princess She is Not, Isn’t She Charming and the others trailing behind.
In the co-feature, 1100m, Three year-old Guyana Bred event, Not This Time surged ahead on the homestretch and claimed the $1M first prize that was up for grabs.
Perfect Return, The Final Line and Feona filled out the top four rewarding positions.
Besides the feature and co-feature, there were eight other races. Here is a summary of the results:
Race 1 (1400m L Class)
1. Miss Angeline ($200,000)
2. Puppy Tail
3. Awesome Cash
4. She is a Princess
Race 2 (1400m L Class colts and geldings)
1. Red Region ($200,000)
2. Plane Land
3. Catch a Glimpse
4. Byron
Race 3 (1400m G1 and Lower)
1. Storm Bird ($800,000)
2. Keep on Swinging
3. Settling Star
4. Red Rocket
Race 4 (1400m J3 and Lower)
1. Miss Olympic ($250,000)
2. Pick A Chu
3. King Stanley
4. Guvna Ground Gal
Race 5 (1100m 2 Year old Guyana Bred)
1. Is He Perfect ($350,000)
2. Princess Tasha
3. Ebony Prince
4. Perfection
Race 6 (1100m H2 and Lower)
1. Isn’t She Charming ($600,000)
2. Gypsy Princess
3. Ready to Romance
4. Seven Dust
Race 7 (1100m L and Lower)
1. Gold Again ($150,000)
2. Cash Jet
3. Prince
4. Black Track
Race 8 (1400m I and Lower)
1. Ms Olympic ($300,000)
2. Not This Time
3. Party Time
Aug 21, 2018By Sean Devers For the third night in a row the three-night third annual Caribbean School boys and Girls Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and for the third year in a row Guyana...
Aug 21, 2018
Aug 21, 2018
Aug 21, 2018
Aug 21, 2018
Aug 21, 2018
Anyone who believes oil money under Guyana’s political competitors – PPP and APNU+AFC – will usher in a modern Guyana,... more
The Guyana Police Force must not be turned into a political footstool. It makes no sense trying to change the Guyana Police... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]