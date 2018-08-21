Latest update August 21st, 2018 12:59 AM

GRA introduces $20,000 container scanning fee

Aug 21, 2018 News 0

Containers parked on Sussex Street, waiting to be scanned at the mobile scanning facilities on Lombard Street

Following weeks of testing, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that a container scanning fee of $20,000 will be charged.
The fee-charging was delayed after truckers complained of delays at the new mobile container scanning facilities on Lombard Street.
The facility was commissioned last month by GRA and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, as part of the mandatory requirements for local businesses to continue trade with the US. It was built on land that is under the control of the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) at a cost of over US$1M.
Days after being commissioned, truckers complained of long lines and the implementation of a US$100 fee. Before the scanner was introduced, Customs officers were forced to conduct their checks manually.
The US and other authorities had warned of the need for container scanning, as part of the requirements since the September 11, 2001 attacks.
According to GRA yesterday, it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with GNIC for a $20,000 fee. The fee will be charged by the GNIC for any container scanned at the Lombard Street facility, the authority explained.
“The administration of this fee takes effect on August 27, 2018 and is necessary to recoup the GNIC’s administration costs and allow for a return on its capital investment. Importers and exporters are also advised that the GRA will waive the fees associated with manual inspections for containers scanned.”
GRA noted that Guyana is now in a position to adequately scan containers on a continual basis, thereby facilitating reduced trade transaction costs and time of both imports and exports while simultaneously improving revenue collection.
“Universal scanning of outbound containers is mandatory in keeping with international maritime conventions on trade facilitation. The GRA also wishes to advise that in partnership with its sister agencies, relief measures will be implemented to ease traffic congestion and facilitate faster scanning of containers.”

