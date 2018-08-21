GMRSC’S KOTS 3… GT Drifters’ and Bishram Rajaram looking to dominate 13-second class

Less than a week before the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) third drag meet of the year races off at the South Dakota and the banter among local dragsters is heating up with current 13 second champion Bishram Rajaram being the latest to have his say.

Rajaram, who is the sole driver of team GT Drifters, will be looking to retain his 13 second title while also looking to swoop in on the 14-second class action as well with a commanding performance. He will be driving three vehicles including his Toyota Starlet which is sponsored by Ramesh Auto Sales and Voltex Auto Spares along with an Alteeza and a Toyota AE 91.

Rajaram radiated confidence when positing to Kaieteur Sport his belief in making light work of all the competition in his class, “I am already the king of the 13 second class and there is no way current 14-class champion Ricardo Moore and the rest of the 14-second class competition will be getting past me.”

The driver who will have a heavy workload come next Sunday stated that he is hoping that the GMRSC will hold a practice session before the meet so that drivers can have a feel of the strip with the recent installation of the launch pad. Rajaram predicted slower times since he believes that the motor racers will have to go a longer distance but reassured his belief that the anticipated drag meet will definitely live up to its hype this Sunday.

Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR remains the undisputed ‘King of the Strip’ while in the other classes, Shawn Persaud’s Toyota Caldina reigns in the 8-second, Raj Panday in the 9-second, the 10-second class is currently held by Damian Persaud who also drives a Toyota Caldina and is also the son of Shawn Persaud.

Michael Namchand of Suriname with his Toyota Mark II took the 11-second class in KOTS 2 last April with Raymond John and his Toyota Chaser joining his countryman on the podium for the 12-second class.

The 15-second class was won by Troy Kowlesar with the Trinidadian bike duo of Shawn Brigs and Ian Atherly also picking up trophies.

The KOTS 3 will see competitors from Suriname, T&T and Barbados going head to head with the local boys in a one day for scorching action that gets underway from 09:00hrs. Admission to the venue will cost $1,000 for adults and $500 for children.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company, Japarts, Palm Court and Trans Pacific Auto Spares. (Calvin Chapman)