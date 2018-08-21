Garden of Eden man found in pool of blood

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a man being found in a bloodied condition not far from his home.

According to a statement, 31-year-old Munir Amin of 51 First Dam, Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, was found early yesterday morning, lying in a pool of blood. He was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, in a critical condition.

Amin, the police said, was first taken to the East Demerara Regional Hospital by his father. The man had severe injuries to his head and face. Police said that investigations are continuing, with no information yet what transpired.