Former student on trial in Berbice for wedding house manslaughter

A former student who was committed to stand trial for murder following a Preliminary Inquiry and had his committal reduced to manslaughter is now on trial in the High Court. The reduction of his charge came through a direction given by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Davenand Dhandhari, 20, of Lot 27 Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, was charged with murdering Omesh Seelall, called “Rovin” and “Short Neck”, 21, a labourer of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice.

The incident that led to Seelall’s demise is alleged to have occurred on Sunday, September 17, 2016, at Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice. Seelall died five days later, on 22nd September, at the Georgetown Hospital.

The accused who was an ‘A’ level student at the time he allegedly committed the crime is on trial in the Berbice High Court before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed Jury. Attorney-at-law Tuanna Hardy is presenting the Prosecution’s case while prominent attorney Murseline Bacchus is representing the accused.

The prosecution has so far called five witnesses including three police officers – Police Detective Sergeant Lawrence Thomas, Detective Sergeant Moriah, and Detective Corporal Crandon. Chandwantie Shiamsunder and Sadwantie Baljit were the other two individuals taking the stand.

The men were reportedly among a crowd of persons at a wedding house when Seelall was reportedly floored after being struck with a piece of 2×4 piece of wood from a dray cart. He was immediately rendered unconscious.

Seelall was reportedly picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he received emergency treatment, before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition. He was hooked up on a respirator and died five days later without regaining consciousness.

The police had retrieved the piece of wood reportedly used in the attack.

The accused was committed following a preliminary Inquiry held by Magistrate Mauricia Mittleholzer at the Reliance and Albion Magistrates’ Courts. The case was prosecuted by Special Prosecutor, Attorney at law, George Thomas, who was retained by the family.

Three men were initially held for the crime, but Dhandhari alone was charged following investigations.