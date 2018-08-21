Latest update August 21st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Flying Ace Cycle Club Emancipation road race pushed back to Sunday

Aug 21, 2018 Sports 0

The Emancipation cycle road race organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice which was scheduled for last weekend has been pushed back to this Sunday, August 26, due to unforeseen circumstances.
The event which is for cyclists of the FACC only is a 10 laps, 40-miler around the town of New Amsterdam.
The race is expected to pedal off at 13:00hrs from Rainbow Bar on Republic Road continue north, turn left into Vryheid Road, left into Main Road, proceed through Stanleytown, turn left into Tacama Turn and back into Republic Road. That sequence will continue ten times before finishing at the point of origin at Rainbow Bar.
There will be prizes for the first five finishers; the first three 12-14 riders, while there will be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs. The BMX riders and the oldest riders on show are expected to feature and be rewarded.
Among the sponsors on board so far are the Regional Democratic Council, Fix It Electronics, Ferdinand Contracting Services and Businessman Alfred Petti of New Amsterdam.
The coordinator is Randolph Roberts. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

C’bean School boys & Girls C/Ships…. Moore (boys) & McFarlane (girls) adjudged best boxers as Guyana retains title

C’bean School boys & Girls C/Ships…. Moore (boys) &...

Aug 21, 2018

By Sean Devers For the third night in a row the three-night third annual Caribbean School boys and Girls Boxing Championships began close to two hours late and for the third year in a row Guyana...
Read More
CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior Championships 2018… Priyanna Ramdhani captured both Singles and Doubles crowns

CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior...

Aug 21, 2018

Guyana Cup 2018… Vera’s Finally retains crown

Guyana Cup 2018… Vera’s Finally retains...

Aug 21, 2018

Rotary’s differently able persons’ day of sports set for next month

Rotary’s differently able persons’ day of...

Aug 21, 2018

Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football Tournament… Botofago and Milerock to face off in finals on Sunday

Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football...

Aug 21, 2018

Guyana Embassy to Brazil supports Golden Jaguars Train & Play camp in Rio

Guyana Embassy to Brazil supports Golden Jaguars...

Aug 21, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 19 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]