Flying Ace Cycle Club Emancipation road race pushed back to Sunday

Latest update August 21st, 2018 12:59 AM
The Emancipation cycle road race organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice which was scheduled for last weekend has been pushed back to this Sunday, August 26, due to unforeseen circumstances.
The event which is for cyclists of the FACC only is a 10 laps, 40-miler around the town of New Amsterdam.
The race is expected to pedal off at 13:00hrs from Rainbow Bar on Republic Road continue north, turn left into Vryheid Road, left into Main Road, proceed through Stanleytown, turn left into Tacama Turn and back into Republic Road. That sequence will continue ten times before finishing at the point of origin at Rainbow Bar.
There will be prizes for the first five finishers; the first three 12-14 riders, while there will be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs. The BMX riders and the oldest riders on show are expected to feature and be rewarded.
Among the sponsors on board so far are the Regional Democratic Council, Fix It Electronics, Ferdinand Contracting Services and Businessman Alfred Petti of New Amsterdam.
The coordinator is Randolph Roberts. (Samuel Whyte)
