Dem boys seh… Volda mek Li’l Joe get headache and Basil cry

Counting votes in Guyana does always tek long. Imagine it tek hours to count less than 1,000 votes in Congress Place. Dem boys want to know if de people was learning to count like dem ABC children. Dem probably had to get match sticks to help dem.

Dem boys seh that in dem odda country de people would hold elections and count dem votes then declare de results before Sophia coulda count less than 1,000 votes.

But something happen that mek dem boys realize that women powerful in any party. Of course, dem odda party don’t allow dem women to talk. Gail, Indra and Vindya is women who strong and can talk to anybody, but dem had to know dem place. None of dem could hope to lead dem party because dem man is bully.

But de Sophia party got women in de top position. Dem boys did warn Li’l Joe that dem women gun beat him, but he was pompous. He believe that he control dem. When Volda beat him he tek two Advil because he get a sudden headache.

He didn’t realize that Sandra is a smart politician and she can exert influence among dem women. Dem boys believe that she campaign fuh Volda wid support from Amna. Soulja Bai sit down and believe that he boys coulda win without any problem.

He had to use he shirt to dry Li’l Joe eye and blow Basil nose. He didn’t want any dye to stain he shirt when it come to Basil.

But dem had something else. Reporters is people who does want go home from wuk as soon as de sun go down. You can’t get dem out dem house if something happen before bird wife wake. But dem stay till Volda win and most of dem was women.

As soon as de results come out dem run to Volda. “How you win?” “Wha you gun do?” “You did frighten Joe and Basil?”

Talk half and listen to de answer to dem question next time.