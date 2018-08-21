CAREBACO International Under-19 Junior Championships 2018… Priyanna Ramdhani captured both Singles and Doubles crowns

She turned in an impressive display and Priyanna Ramdhani is now the Badminton World Federation CAREBACO Under-19 Junior Champion 2018 when she won both the Girls Singles & Girls Doubles Finals Sunday evening in front of a large crowd.

The Caribbean International & Regional Junior & Senior Badminton Championships is currently taking place in Paramaribo Suriname (August 16-29) at the Ring Sports Center in Ringweg Noord Paramaribo Suriname.

This is the first time a Guyanese player have ever won this International Championship and the Guyana Badminton Association is extremely happy that Priyanna made history being only 16 years old and have two more years in this Event.

The evening started out for the Guyanese players with the Girls Singles finals where Priyanna defeated the NO. 1 Seeded player in the tournament Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad & Tobago: 21-10, 21-4 to take the BWF CAREBACO 2018 Girls Singles Championship.

She then went on later in the evening playing in the Girl Doubles Finals with Chequeda DeBoulet of Trinidad & Tobago to defeat the Top Suriname Pair of Imani Mangroe & Faith Sariman: 21-13, 21-17.

The GBA is extremely delighted with our results in the BWF Under-19 Championships and congratulate the payers that represented us and played their utmost best.

The BWF CAREBACO Senior International Championships which will also be held in Suriname starts today August 21th and the players taking part are:

Narayan Ramdhani

Jonathan Mangra

Darrell Carpenay

Akili Haynes

Tyrese Jeffrey

Priyanna Ramdhani