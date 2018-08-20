Region Six hosts first ever Agri and Commercial Expo

The Regional Democratic Council in Region Six hosted their first ever Regional Agriculture and Commercial Exhibition (RACE) at the Albion Sports Complex on Saturday.

It was held under the theme, “Maximizing the potential and productivity of our immense agricultural diversity in East Berbice Corentyne”.

The event which was scheduled to commence at 15:00 hrs eventually started at 17:00hrs.

Although there were few persons present at the event, several booths displayed interesting local products that were pleasing to the eye.

Regional Executive Officer Kim Williams-Stephens said that the exhibition is part of government’s plan to showcase local businesses, particularly those involved in agro processing.

She further added that, “It aims to bring awareness of economic activities’ potential and development in communities”.

Stephens stated that the expo provides an opportunity to see the potential that is available in East Berbice, Corentyne.

According to the REO, the aim of the event is to attract local business, local investors and foreign investors, this she said will “not only help in developing the community but the entire region”

Exhibitors stretching from Orealla to Mara, East Bank Berbice were present to display their products.

EXHIBITORS

Vernette from the Orealla booth told reporters that villagers who are masters of their individual craft in their Village joined forces to present hand made products at the expo.

“We have crafted products made of tibisiri; jewel boxes, bags, hats, fans. People in our village have small craft centres so everybody came out with their products for us to showcase”, she said

She added that their opportunities such as the expo will enhance their business. According to her, they are considering partaking in the upcoming Berbice Expo and Trade Fair this year.

Moira Thomas who took over her late mother’s “Cicley Casareep” business in 2014 said that her mother taught her the art of making casareep but she is expanding her knowledge on products that can be made out of cassava. Thomas who is also a head-teacher, said that her casareep business has been doing well since she maintained the customers her mother had but is also looking at gaining others.

“I do not do it on a very large scale, but I maintain my mother’s customers overseas and locally and I also supply some supermarkets”, Thomas said.

She explained that she is also looking at ways to improve on her packaging but expressed that she is grateful for the exposure the expo has offered.

Exhibitors from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, University of Guyana, Berbice Campus, Women Agro Processors Development Network, Ministry of Health, Environmental Health Department Region Six, Guyana Forestry Commission, Ministry of Agriculture were also on showcase among others.